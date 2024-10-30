Daily Bible Reading - October 31, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

30TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 144: 1b, 2, 9-10: Blessed be the Lord, my Rock!

1st Reading: Ephesians 6: 10-20

Finally, be strong in the Lord, with his energy and strength. Put on the whole armor of God, to be able to resist the cunning of the devil. Our battle is not against human forces, but against the rulers and authorities and their dark powers, that govern this world. We are struggling against the spirits and supernatural forces of evil.

Therefore, put on the whole armor of God, that, in the evil day, you may resist, and stand your ground, making use of all your weapons. Take truth as your belt, justice as your breastplate, and zeal as your shoes, to propagate the gospel of peace. Always hold in your hand, the shield of faith, to repel the flaming arrows of the devil. Finally, use the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, that is, the word of God.

Pray, at all times, as the Spirit inspires you. Keep watch, together with sustained prayer and supplication for all the holy ones. Pray, also, for me, so that when I speak, I may be given words, to proclaim bravely, the mystery of the gospel. Even when in chains, I am an ambassador of God; may he give me the strength to speak as I should.

Gospel: Luke 13: 31-35

At that time some Pharisees came to Jesus and gave him this warning, “Leave this place and go on your way, for Herod wants to kill you.” Jesus said to them, “Go and give that fox my answer: ‘I drive out demons, and I heal today and tomorrow, and on the third day I finish my course!’ Nevertheless, I must go on my way today, and tomorrow, and for a little longer; for it would not be fitting for a prophet to be killed outside Jerusalem.

O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you slay the prophets and stone those who are sent to you! How often have I tried to bring together your children, as a bird gathers her young under her wings. But you refused! From now on, you will be left, with your temple. And you will no longer see me until the time when you will say, Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!”

REFLECTION:

“I must go on my way.”

In Luke’s Gospel, Jerusalem plays a very significant role. We may ponder on the point that it was in Jerusalem where Jesus was killed (cf. Lk 23:33ff). However, it was also in Jerusalem where Jesus rose again from the dead (cf. Lk 24:1- 12). Moreover, in the Gospel of Luke, it was in Jerusalem where Jesus commissioned his disciples (cf. Lk 24:36ff).

The Gospel for today has two parts. The first part tells of Herod wanting to kill Jesus. However, Jesus was resolute to continue accomplishing his mission in Jerusalem.

Luke presents Jesus to be unyielding in carrying out his mission in Jerusalem; not even the threat over his life could hamper Jesus’ determination.

The second part speaks of Jesus’ lament over Jerusalem (cf. Lk 19:41-44). Jesus was willing to offer his life primarily for the benefit of the inhabitants of Jerusalem. Luke uses the imagery of a bird (ornis) gathering her brood (nossian) under her wings to describe how Jesus cared about the people of Jerusalem.

But many of those people did not accept Jesus. Blessed are we when we are able to recognize Jesus’ coming into our life every day. Blessed are we when we accept Jesus who always cares about us.

