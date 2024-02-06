Danao City concludes the first International Ultra Trail 2024

DANAO City recently concluded its International Ultra Trail running event on January 28, 2024, showcasing its prowess in the sports tourism landscape. The event, organized by the Danao City Government, Virago Sports Management Services, and Managanay sa Norte, marked the first-ever International Ultra Trail running event in the province, sanctioned by Asia Trail Master.

The event attracted 594 local and international participants, including Batang PhilTra, who were welcomed by the Danao City Government, led by Mayor Thomas Mark "Mix" Durano and Vice Mayor Hon. Ramon "Nito" Durano III. The welcome dinner and program took place at the Durano-Macapagal Boardwalk, setting the tone for the challenging trails that lay ahead.

Featuring four demanding distances—15 kilometers, 30 kilometers, 50 kilometers, and 100 kilometers—the Danao City International Ultra Trail set a benchmark for future trail running championships. The event also served as one of the 2024 qualifiers for the Philippine Trail Running Championship, endorsed by the Philippine Trail Running Association.