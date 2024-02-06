Danao City concludes the first International Ultra Trail 2024

DANAO City recently concluded its International Ultra Trail running event on January 28, 2024, showcasing its prowess in the sports tourism landscape. The event, organized by the Danao City Government, Virago Sports Management Services, and Managanay sa Norte, marked the first-ever International Ultra Trail running event in the province, sanctioned by Asia Trail Master.
The event attracted 594 local and international participants, including Batang PhilTra, who were welcomed by the Danao City Government, led by Mayor Thomas Mark "Mix" Durano and Vice Mayor Hon. Ramon "Nito" Durano III. The welcome dinner and program took place at the Durano-Macapagal Boardwalk, setting the tone for the challenging trails that lay ahead.
Featuring four demanding distances—15 kilometers, 30 kilometers, 50 kilometers, and 100 kilometers—the Danao City International Ultra Trail set a benchmark for future trail running championships. The event also served as one of the 2024 qualifiers for the Philippine Trail Running Championship, endorsed by the Philippine Trail Running Association.
In the 100-kilometer category, known for its toughness, only 14 out of 54 runners successfully completed the race. The male champion, Andy Toniacao, crossed the finish line in 20 hours, 37 minutes, and 22 seconds, while Chloe Base claimed victory for females, completing the race in 29 hours, 31 minutes, and 43 seconds.
Christine Ferrera, vice president and secretary-general of the Philippine Trail Running Association, emphasized the event's significance, stating,
Ferrera highlighted the importance of elevating trail running standards in the Philippines to match international benchmarks.
Kris Van de Velde, Asia Trail Master founder and general manager, praised the Danao City International Ultra Trail as a candidate race for the Asia Trail Master Championship Series. He expressed satisfaction with the event's success, positioning it as a standout in both the Philippines and Asia.
As Danao City echoes with the sound of determined footsteps on its challenging trails, it solidifies its reputation as a thriving hub for sports tourism. The city's commitment to hosting world-class events, as demonstrated by the International Ultra Trail, positions it as a destination where athletes test their limits against the backdrop of its breathtaking natural beauty. (SPONSORED CONTENT)