Danao City hosts welcome dinner for International Ultra Trail participants

On January 26, 2024, history was made as Danao City proudly hosted the welcome dinner of the Danao City International Ultra Trail at the Durano-Macapagal Boardwalk, marking a significant milestone in the world of trail running. The event, set against the picturesque backdrop of Danao's natural beauty, commenced at 6 p.m. and was graced by a warm welcome from Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark H. Durano and City Councilor Ivy Durano.
Durano expressed pride that the city could now host international events.
He added that the city itself is a deity of nature, protected by the beauty of breathtaking peaks, forests, and green lands.
City Councilor Ivy Durano also reiterated how the Danao Ultra Trail is a source of pride for the locals.
The councilor further said that the First Danao City International Ultra Trail aligns with the city’s commitment to a healthier and more active population by encouraging participation in physically challenging events.
This groundbreaking trail running event, organized by Danao City, welcomed approximately 587 participants, comprising both local enthusiasts and international participants.
The Danao City International Ultra Trail stands out as the FIRST International Ultra Trail Running Event in Cebu, proudly sanctioned by Asia Trail Master.
This prestigious affiliation ensures that the event adheres to the highest standards, attracting top-tier athletes and elevating the city's status on the international trail running scene.
The Danao City International Ultra Trail holds added significance as it is designated as part of the 2024 qualifiers for the Philippine Trail Running Championship, in collaboration with the Philippine Trail Running Association.
As participants navigate the challenging terrains of Danao City, they not only vie for victory but also contribute to their eligibility for the esteemed national championship. (SPONSORED CONTENT)