Danao City hosts welcome dinner for International Ultra Trail participants

On January 26, 2024, history was made as Danao City proudly hosted the welcome dinner of the Danao City International Ultra Trail at the Durano-Macapagal Boardwalk, marking a significant milestone in the world of trail running. The event, set against the picturesque backdrop of Danao's natural beauty, commenced at 6 p.m. and was graced by a warm welcome from Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark H. Durano and City Councilor Ivy Durano.

Durano expressed pride that the city could now host international events. 

Danao City Mayor Hon. Thomas Mark H. Durano said in his speech that Danao City is more than ready to host international events.
“I am pleased and proud that Danao City can host such sports, showcasing our unique geographical comp moonents and ecological diversities,”

He added that the city itself is a deity of nature, protected by the beauty of breathtaking peaks, forests, and green lands. 

“The greenery alone, trails across the mountains, is a loyal companion to the lives of our people. I hope you witness these scenes during your run because I can vouch that my beloved hometown will never fail you with these inch-by-inch wonders,” said Durano.

City Councilor Ivy Durano also reiterated how the Danao Ultra Trail is a source of pride for the locals.

Danao City Councilor, Hon. Ivy Durano, delivers a speech during the welcome dinner for participants of the First Danao City International Ultra TrailZ
"It is with immense pride and enthusiasm that I address you today on the occasion of the First Danao City International Ultra Trail, a sports tourism event organized by the City Government of Danao,”

The councilor further said that the First Danao City International Ultra Trail aligns with the city’s commitment to a healthier and more active population by encouraging participation in physically challenging events.

“We hope to inspire our citizens to adopt a lifestyle centered around physical fitness and well-being. Let this event serve as a beacon, attracting not only athletes but also tourists eager to explore the hidden gem of Danao City. Together, we embark on a journey that transcends borders, uniting people through the universal language of sports,” she added.

This groundbreaking trail running event, organized by Danao City, welcomed approximately 587 participants, comprising both local enthusiasts and international participants. 

The Danao City International Ultra Trail stands out as the FIRST International Ultra Trail Running Event in Cebu, proudly sanctioned by Asia Trail Master. 

This prestigious affiliation ensures that the event adheres to the highest standards, attracting top-tier athletes and elevating the city's status on the international trail running scene.

The Danao City International Ultra Trail holds added significance as it is designated as part of the 2024 qualifiers for the Philippine Trail Running Championship, in collaboration with the Philippine Trail Running Association. 

As participants navigate the challenging terrains of Danao City, they not only vie for victory but also contribute to their eligibility for the esteemed national championship. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

