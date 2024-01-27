Danao City hosts welcome dinner for International Ultra Trail participants

On January 26, 2024, history was made as Danao City proudly hosted the welcome dinner of the Danao City International Ultra Trail at the Durano-Macapagal Boardwalk, marking a significant milestone in the world of trail running. The event, set against the picturesque backdrop of Danao's natural beauty, commenced at 6 p.m. and was graced by a warm welcome from Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark H. Durano and City Councilor Ivy Durano.

Durano expressed pride that the city could now host international events.