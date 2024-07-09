Danarra North in Liloan Cebu breaks ground, embraces sustainable living

Danarra North, the highly anticipated sustainable residential development now in the North of Cebu, officially broke ground on June 7, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the project's journey.

Following the successful groundbreaking of its sister project, Danarra South in Minglanilla Cebu, on March 1, 2024, Danarra North promises to bring a new standard of eco-conscious living to residents in Liloan, Cebu.