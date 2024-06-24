DC Philippines celebrates 30th anniversary, hosts 'Go Skateboarding Day' at Talisay City Skatepark.

DC Philippines, a part of Primer Group of Companies, commemorated Go Skateboarding Day with a skateboarding competition at the Talisay City Skatepark.
The celebration not only highlighted the brand's commitment to the skateboarding community but also fostered camaraderie among skating enthusiasts in Cebu.
The event kicked off early in the morning with skaters from various parts of Cebu gathering at the Talisay City Skatepark, eager to showcase their skills and passion for skateboarding. DC Philippines provided an electrifying atmosphere with music, giveaways, and interactive activities that engaged participants throughout the day.
"This is to celebrate the World Go Skateboarding Day and DC Philippines' 30th anniversary. The event also helps promote skateboarding as a sport, where men and women of all ages can participate,"
said Jan Marron Villapando, marketing supervisor of DC Philippines of Primer Group of Companies.
The spectators were treated to the exciting presence of the Cebuana Skateboarding Champ, Margielyn Didal. TheGo Skateboarding Day celebration also featured mini competitions with exciting prizes from DC Philippines.
The winners were McKinley Jakosalem for Grind's Best Grind, while the winner for Strap's Longest Ollie is Motic Panugalinog.
For the DC Best Run, first place winner is Motic Panugalinog, John Paul Horteza placed second and Trunks Manalo placed third. Push / Relay Lap Race winner is Pundok sa Panagkatag.
The Go Skateboarding Day celebration was co-presented by Grind, with the support of the Talisay City goverment and community partner, Strap. (PR)