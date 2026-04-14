Delivering beyond timelines: La Bellezah Flats Tugbongan Tower 1 hits milestone with official topping-off ceremony.

La Bellezah Flats – Tugbongan marked a triumphant milestone with its official Topping-Off Ceremony held on April 11, 2026, in Barangay Tugbongan, Consolacion. This event celebrates the structural completion of Tower 1, a premier development by Myvan Properties and Development Inc.
The ceremony was a historic occasion, graced by the municipality’s leader. Vice Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado delivered an inspiring message, underscoring the project's contribution to the local economy and the administration's vision for a progressive Consolacion.
In an industry where construction periods often span years, Myvan Properties continues to set a new standard for efficiency. La Bellezah Flats Tugbongan achieved its structural peak in just over seven months from its groundbreaking to the topping-off. This rapid progress reinforces Myvan’s core promise of delivering beyond timelines, ensuring that homeowners can transition into their new lives much sooner than expected.
Poised for fast growth, the project stands as a testament to the seamless coordination between Myvan and its dedicated construction arm, proving that reliability and speed can go hand-in-hand.
With the success of Tower 1, Myvan Properties has officially opened inquiries for Tower 2, now open for pre-selling. This next phase is strategically designed to cater to first-time homeowners and young professionals seeking a balance of modern aesthetics and urban convenience.
Located in a high-growth residential hub, Tower 2 offers unparalleled accessibility, situated just minutes away from major schools and malls. It offers a thoughtfully planned lifestyle for those who prioritize a future home where work, education and leisure will be within easy reach.
The topping-off of Tower 1 is not just a structural achievement; it is a reaffirmation of Myvan Properties’ commitment to developing communities that are modern, accessible and value-driven. By offering high-quality medium-rise living, Myvan is empowering more families to secure a home in one of Consolacion’s most promising neighborhoods.
As Myvan Properties strengthens its foothold in Northern Cebu, the company is also looking toward the South. The success in Tugbongan serves as a blueprint for the developer's aggressive expansion plan, which includes highly anticipated projects such as Ato Residences in Talisay and Ato Residences Premier in Pardo.
These upcoming developments reflect Myvan’s 18-year legacy of building better homes and better lives. While Northern Cebu remains a vital focus, the company’s expansion into the Southern part of the province ensures that more Filipinos can experience the Myvan hallmark: strategic location, community-centered design and lifestyle-driven value.
With its steady momentum and a track record of beating deadlines, Myvan Properties continues to prove that its vision goes beyond building houses—it is about elevating the standard of living for every Cebuano family.
The La Bellezah Flats Tugbongan topping-off is only one piece of Myvan’s 2025 to 2030 roadmap, which envisions the launch of over 15 new medium-rise communities across Cebu and beyond. Among the highly anticipated projects is Ato Residences- Consolacion (Tayud), Ato Homes-Consolacion, Ato Residences-Talisay and Ato Residences Premier-Pardo. (PR)