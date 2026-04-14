Delivering beyond timelines: La Bellezah Flats Tugbongan Tower 1 hits milestone with official topping-off ceremony.

La Bellezah Flats – Tugbongan marked a triumphant milestone with its official Topping-Off Ceremony held on April 11, 2026, in Barangay Tugbongan, Consolacion. This event celebrates the structural completion of Tower 1, a premier development by Myvan Properties and Development Inc.

The ceremony was a historic occasion, graced by the municipality’s leader. Vice Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado delivered an inspiring message, underscoring the project's contribution to the local economy and the administration's vision for a progressive Consolacion.

Delivering beyond timelines

In an industry where construction periods often span years, Myvan Properties continues to set a new standard for efficiency. La Bellezah Flats Tugbongan achieved its structural peak in just over seven months from its groundbreaking to the topping-off. This rapid progress reinforces Myvan’s core promise of delivering beyond timelines, ensuring that homeowners can transition into their new lives much sooner than expected.

Poised for fast growth, the project stands as a testament to the seamless coordination between Myvan and its dedicated construction arm, proving that reliability and speed can go hand-in-hand.