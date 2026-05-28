DHL Express expands global portfolio with new heavyweight freight service

DHL Express CEO John Pearson said “Heavy Weight Express represents a strategically important step for our business, expanding the value that DHL Express brings to global supply chains. As industries face rising volatility, increasingly complex production cycles, and significant financial exposure from delays and supply chain disruption, DHL’s ability to offer express-level speed, access to capacity and higher reliability for shipments up to 3,000 kilograms fundamentally changes the service levels that customers can expect from their logistics provider.”

The introduction of HWX is supported by the introduction of dedicated Heavy Weight Priority Desks around the world. These specialized teams are responsible for proactive tracking, early exception detection, real-time intervention, and direct communication with customers to ensure uninterrupted shipment flow. Each heavyweight shipment receives dedicated case ownership, giving customers predictability and personal attention often associated with smaller or specialist logistics providers, but with the additional advantage of DHL’s global integrator infrastructure, standardized processes, and 24/7 operational control.

The solution directly addresses six critical heavyweight use cases observed across global industries: avoiding production downtime, managing program and product launches with immovable timelines, optimizing working capital by reducing inventory buffers, supporting procurement-driven large-scale shipping environments, complying with stringent special handling requirements, and stabilizing complex multi-site supply chains. These use cases are especially prominent in the technology sector, automotive manufacturing, engineering and machinery, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and the oil and gas and energy sectors—industries where even small delays can result in severe financial impacts.

Reducing shippers’ dependence on fluctuating airline capacity and removing the cost variability of add-on fees and handling surcharges, HWX offers customers the stability of a single carrier from pickup to delivery. DHL Express manages its own aircraft fleet, hubs, gateways, customs operations, and last-mile delivery—providing customers with predictability even during periods of global disruption or limited air capacity. (PR)