Discover the beauty of the Philippines with Sunlight Air’s new routes.

In the past year, domestic travel has surged in popularity, and for good reason. With restrictions on international travel and a renewed appreciation for local gems, Filipinos have turned their sights inward, exploring the diverse and stunning landscapes that our own country has to offer. Now, Cebuanos have even more reasons to fall in love with the Philippines, thanks to Sunlight Air’s exciting new routes.

Sunlight Air is proud to announce the expansion of its domestic flight network, opening up new opportunities for Cebuanos to discover and appreciate the beauty of the Philippines. Currently, Sunlight Air services flights from Cebu to several popular destinations, including Caticlan, Busuanga, Siargao, and Manila. The newest addition, the CEB-MPH (Cebu to Caticlan) route, launched on April 30, makes it easier than ever for travelers to reach the breathtaking shores of Boracay.

Sunlight Air is also set to unveil even more exciting options for travelers. Upcoming routes from Cebu to Cagayan de Oro and Iloilo will soon provide even better access to some of the Philippines' most vibrant and beautiful destinations.

Imagine sipping a cool drink on the white sands of Boracay, trekking through the verdant trails of Iloilo, or surfing the big waves of Siargao. With Sunlight Air’s new routes, these dreams can become reality. The expanded network includes some of the most sought-after spots in the country, each offering unique experiences that cater to every type of traveler.

Benefits of domestic travel

Supporting local tourism: By choosing to travel domestically, individuals contribute to the local economy and support small businesses, which is more important now than ever before.

Discovering hidden gems: The Philippines is rich in natural beauty and cultural heritage. Each province has its own unique charm and hidden treasures waiting to be discovered.

Ease and convenience: Avoiding the hassle of international travel restrictions and long-haul flights, domestic travel offers a simpler, more relaxed way to get away and unwind.

Sunlight Air aims to provide affordable domestic flights without compromising on quality and flight efficiency. This ensures that more Filipinos can explore the beauty of their homeland without breaking the bank.

There has never been a better time to explore the wonders of the Philippines. With Sunlight Air’s new routes, Cebuanos have the perfect opportunity to delve into the richness of the country’s islands and rekindle their love for the nation’s diverse provinces. Whether you’re planning a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or a solo adventure, Sunlight Air is here to take you to your dream destinations with ease and comfort.

Book your next trip with Sunlight Air and go on a journey of discovery, adventure, and relaxation. It's time to celebrate the beauty of the Philippines together. (SPONSORED SUPPLEMENT)