DMCI Homes debuts in Cebu City with sprawling Kalea Heights condo project

Resort-style amenities and Sky Parks

At Kalea Heights, residents will have access to an array of resort-inspired amenities designed to support a balanced lifestyle. The amenities include swimming pools, jogging and bike trails, a pet park, an amphitheater, playcourts, open lounges, a central plaza, and unique Sky Bridges connecting the towers.

The four-meter-wide Sky Bridge offers convenient access to an additional 1.5 hectares of open space at the towers’ roof-decks with breathtaking 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape.

These roof-decks, envisioned as Sky Parks are lushly landscaped to create a peaceful sanctuary above the city, providing a natural escape where residents can take in fresh air and enjoy panoramic vistas. Depending on their location within the property, residents can enjoy serene mountain views, captivating sunrises, stunning sea views, or breathtaking sunsets.

High investment potential

Kalea Heights is strategically located near prominent Cebu business hubs such as 8 Banawa Centrale, Paseo Arcenas, Cebu IT Park, and nearby shopping centers like One Pavilion Mall, Ayala Malls Center Cebu, and SM Seaside City Cebu. Schools, hospitals, and other essential services are within reach, making it an ideal address for families, young professionals, and retirees alike.

For investors, Kalea Heights’ central location translates to high rental demand, supported by DMCI Homes Leasing Services, which offers end-to-end management, from promoting rentals to property maintenance.

Sustainable and eco-friendly

In line with its commitment to creating sustainable communities, DMCI Homes will introduce several eco-friendly features at Kalea Heights, including a water reuse facility to reduce reliance on the main water supply.

Additionally, the community will benefit from industry-first services like the RideShare Carpool Program, ensuring convenient travel to nearby destinations while fostering a sense of camaraderie. Everyday essentials are within easy reach, with a dedicated laundry station and convenience store on-site.

Worry-free lifestyle

Beyond offering exciting amenities, DMCI Homes is known for its meticulous property management. Kalea Heights’ Property Management Office (PMO) will provide residents with peace of mind by ensuring security, landscape maintenance, and the upkeep of all facilities, allowing homeowners to enjoy a worry-free lifestyle. Some property management services like viewing of statement of accounts, online payments, and processing of gate pass, and work permit applications can even be done through a few taps in the DMCI Communities Mobile App.

The PMO also organizes programs and activities aimed at building a close-knit community, reflecting DMCI Homes’ longstanding philosophy of nurturing connections among residents.

Trusted brand

Kalea Heights is part of DMCI Homes’ expansion into key regions outside Metro Manila, adding to its growing portfolio of over 80 projects nationwide in its 25 years in the real estate industry. With developments in Baguio City; Tuba, Benguet; San Juan, Batangas; Boracay; and Davao City, the company continues to provide quality residential options across the Philippines.

In Cebu, DMCI Homes’ sister firm, pioneering construction company DM Consunji, Inc., (DMCI) has a strong presence, having been part of the consortium that built the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX). DMCI is no stranger to the city’s vibrant business scene as it also took part in the development of SM City Cebu, the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, and Ayala Center Cebu, to name a few.

Quality and value-for-money

As the first Quadruple A developer in the Philippines, DMCI Homes guarantees the structural integrity and quality of Kalea Heights, providing assurance to prospective homebuyers and investors.

Set for turnover starting in December 2029, this flagship project in Cebu City offers units priced from P5.7 million to P13.4 million, making it an unparalleled investment opportunity with great value for money, whether for a permanent residence, a vacation home, or a high-potential rental property.

Kalea Heights is one of the developments of DMCI Homes, renowned for building quality resort-inspired communities in Mega Manila, Baguio City, Boracay, and Davao City. Each of its properties is built with world-standard craftsmanship borne from D.M. Consunji Inc.’s over 60 years of expertise in the construction and development industry.

Kalea Heights is one of the developments of DMCI Homes, renowned for building quality resort-inspired communities in Mega Manila, Baguio City, Boracay, and Davao City. Each of its properties is built with world-standard craftsmanship borne from D.M. Consunji Inc.'s over 60 years of expertise in the construction and development industry.