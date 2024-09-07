Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu’s ‘Filipino Fest’ celebrates Filipino cultural heritage at its finest

Filipino culture holds a special place in the hearts of not only Filipinos but also the people from other cultures who are drawn and entranced by its profound beauty. At its core, Filipino culture is rooted in diversity that spans from hundreds of years of Spanish, Chinese, and Malay influences. From the regional food, traditional clothing, jewelry, to its history, the colorful nuances of Filipino culture is embedded in our day-to-day aspects.
Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort waved the colors of the Philippines as they held a “Filipino Fest” on August 11, 2024, at the resort’s lobby. The event highlighted some of the best that the Philippines’ has to offer, a celebration of Filipino culture at its finest while also promoting intricate Filipino craftsmanship and products.
During the event, a bazaar was held where local merchants showcased and sold their goods ranging from varying Filipino delicacies and snackables, handmade jewelries made out of shells and pearls, traditional Filipino apparel for both men and women, crocheted goods, and more.
On its fifth run this year, the event featured an exciting fashion show, featuring the intricate and colorful designs of Cebuano Dexter Alazas, and his collection called “HABLONUEVO.” The show titled “Mano-Mano: Weaving Waves” showcased a whimsical play of colors and textiles particularly paying homage to the hablon weavers that were featured in all of the ensembles.
The fashion show was divided into three sets, each representing one of the three major Philippine islands: Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Each set reflected the unique flair of its respective island, drawing inspiration from their distinctive elements, including picturesque landscapes, bright and vivid textiles, and rich cultural heritage. These elements were woven together to create a modern image of the Filipino.
Dexter Alazas enthusiastically shared that this collection aims to highlight local artistry and celebrate the diverse and rich cultural heritage of the Philippines, particularly in the Visayas.
“Our advocacy is to promote local designs and local fabrics. Here in Cebu, we have our own local weave called Hablon de Cebu. We’re trying to promote the beautiful weaves of Cebu, Bohol, and the whole Central Visayas,”
Alazas stated.
The Luzon set showcased an abundance of yellows and browns. From flowy to uniquely structured silhouettes, this set was a love letter to the northern landscapes of the Philippines, drawing inspiration from the indigenous people of the North. The second set, inspired by Mindanao, followed. In timeless shades of black and white—reminiscent of natural dyes found in Lake Sebu—the ensembles presented during the Mindanao set were a visual feast, narrating the enduring history of artistry and resilience.
The Visayas region, featured in the final set of the show, was nothing short of spectacular, perfectly concluding Alazas’s captivating fashion showcase. Drawing inspiration from the seas surrounding the islands of Cebu and Bohol, and incorporating their distinct textiles, the Visayas set was a sight to behold. Exuding the conviviality and inherent jovial spirit of the Cebuanos, the ensembles in the Visayas set were a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary elements.
Dusit Thani’s cultural initiative is a testament to the resort’s commitment to empowering local artisans and offering a platform to those dedicated to promoting Filipino culture and weaving it into Philippine modern society. (SPONSORED CONTENT)