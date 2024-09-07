Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu’s ‘Filipino Fest’ celebrates Filipino cultural heritage at its finest

Filipino culture holds a special place in the hearts of not only Filipinos but also the people from other cultures who are drawn and entranced by its profound beauty. At its core, Filipino culture is rooted in diversity that spans from hundreds of years of Spanish, Chinese, and Malay influences. From the regional food, traditional clothing, jewelry, to its history, the colorful nuances of Filipino culture is embedded in our day-to-day aspects.

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort waved the colors of the Philippines as they held a “Filipino Fest” on August 11, 2024, at the resort’s lobby. The event highlighted some of the best that the Philippines’ has to offer, a celebration of Filipino culture at its finest while also promoting intricate Filipino craftsmanship and products.

During the event, a bazaar was held where local merchants showcased and sold their goods ranging from varying Filipino delicacies and snackables, handmade jewelries made out of shells and pearls, traditional Filipino apparel for both men and women, crocheted goods, and more.