Feature

East-West Seed provides better seedling nutrition and protection with NutriShield+

Improved seedling vigor and better seedling protection against early-season pests—global  tropical vegetable seed company East-West Seed (EWS) developed NutriShield+ to help  vegetable farmers across the Philippines improve their livelihoods. 

NutriShield+ is an advanced seed coating technology that provides nutrition to help boost  seedling growth and protect the seed against harmful fungi (for all coated seeds) or insects  (for coated corn) up to the first two to three weeks of growth. This new technology was developed to  continuously improve seed quality and ensure successful seedling establishment in  agricultural fields. 

“Vegetable farmers across the whole country help ensure food security and nutrition for  everyone,”

shared Jay Lopez, general manager of East-West Seed Philippines.

With  NutriShield+, East-West Seed is helping those farmers reach even more people. Faster  emergence, bigger seedlings, and more uniformity—this technology not only helps farmers thrive but also consumers live healthier lives with more nutritious vegetables. 

At the media day held on May 10, in San Rafael, Bulacan, visitors learned about the technology from  East-West Seed and farmers. One of the farmers, Johnny Gatuz, whose farm is located in  Bulacan, emphasized the growth-boosting qualities of the NutriShield+ technology that he  experienced with East-West Seed’s eggplant varieties Fortuner and Calixto, “The seedlings  exhibit remarkable qualities. Right from the outset, their uniformity and vibrant color are  striking. Even after the transplanting process, discernible vigor improvements including wider  leaves, increased branching, and robustness in growth become apparent.” 

Edmundo Miranda, a Bulacan corn farmer, underlines the seedling protection using  East-West Seed’s variety Sweet Pearl, “The growing corn plants are not immediately  affected by the fall armyworm. We can save on three to four sprays for corn. That’s where  our savings come from.”

Seedling protection against fungi is the main criterion for Jun Susie, a bitter gourd farmer  from Pampanga who grows the East-West Seed variety Mestisa. He shared, “Seedlings are resilient to  fungi and mold. They are not easily affected by fungus. That’s the difference. These seeds  are of high quality; they’re resilient.” 

There are 18 varieties across eight (8) crops with NutriShield+, including waxy corn, sweet  corn, cucumber, bitter gourd, eggplant, pumpkin, tomato, and watermelon. 

East-West Seed is  continuously improving its varieties through innovation to improve the livelihood of vegetable  farmers. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

