East-West Seed provides better seedling nutrition and protection with NutriShield+.

With NutriShield+, East-West Seed is helping those farmers reach even more people. Faster emergence, bigger seedlings, and more uniformity—this technology not only helps farmers thrive but also consumers live healthier lives with more nutritious vegetables.

At the media day held on May 10, in San Rafael, Bulacan, visitors learned about the technology from East-West Seed and farmers. One of the farmers, Johnny Gatuz, whose farm is located in Bulacan, emphasized the growth-boosting qualities of the NutriShield+ technology that he experienced with East-West Seed’s eggplant varieties Fortuner and Calixto, “The seedlings exhibit remarkable qualities. Right from the outset, their uniformity and vibrant color are striking. Even after the transplanting process, discernible vigor improvements including wider leaves, increased branching, and robustness in growth become apparent.”

Edmundo Miranda, a Bulacan corn farmer, underlines the seedling protection using East-West Seed’s variety Sweet Pearl, “The growing corn plants are not immediately affected by the fall armyworm. We can save on three to four sprays for corn. That’s where our savings come from.”

Seedling protection against fungi is the main criterion for Jun Susie, a bitter gourd farmer from Pampanga who grows the East-West Seed variety Mestisa. He shared, “Seedlings are resilient to fungi and mold. They are not easily affected by fungus. That’s the difference. These seeds are of high quality; they’re resilient.”

There are 18 varieties across eight (8) crops with NutriShield+, including waxy corn, sweet corn, cucumber, bitter gourd, eggplant, pumpkin, tomato, and watermelon.

East-West Seed is continuously improving its varieties through innovation to improve the livelihood of vegetable farmers. (SPONSORED CONTENT)