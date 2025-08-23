Efficascent Oil urges Filipinos to join 'The Himbing Games,' promotes rest

Why? Because the Philippines is the most sleep-deprived country in Southeast Asia. Studies show 56 percent of Filipinos get less than 7 hours of sleep a night— more than half the nation running on empty. Through these activations, Efficascent Oil Extreme is sending a lavender-scented reminder: rest isn’t a luxury, it’s overdue.

'The Himbing Games' are coming

To take it further, Efficascent Oil Extreme is launching "The Himbing Games" — a one-of-a-kind event where 30 of the most puyat and stressed Filipinos will compete in the ultimate sleep showdown.

️ Think you’ve got what it takes? Sign up now at www.himbingnation.ph. Live in Cebu this August 30, 2025

Exclusive tips, updates, and the full campaign journey await so the next time you see someone peacefully napping in public— whether in Manila or Cebu— don’t be surprised.

This is the beginning of a rest revolution. (PR)