Efficient and elegant kitchen experiences with Hamden.

The kitchen is more than a place to cook. It’s where families gather, conversations flow, and everyday moments turn into lasting memories. That’s why it deserves more than just good design. It deserves thoughtful functionality, too. With Hamden, you can have both.

Modern, intuitive, and built to last, Hamden kitchen appliances transform ordinary kitchens into extraordinary spaces. Whether you're a culinary beginner learning the basics or a seasoned home chef hosting feats, Hamden delivers the tools to make cooking easier, faster, and more enjoyable.

Designed for the way you live

A well-planned kitchen comes down to three essentials: ergonomic, organization, and appliance integration. Hamden hits all three perfectly. Its built-in ovens, gas hobs, microwave ovens, and range hoods are made for seamless cabinetry integration, giving your kitchen a clean, streamlined look without compromising performance.

Take the Hamden Euro Burner Built-In Gas Hob, built to perform and last. At its heart are Italian SABAF brass burners, known worldwide for precision engineering and an even, powerful flame. Combined with high-power burners that generate up to 5kW of heat, you’ll cook faster and more efficiently, whether you’re simmering sauces or searing steaks.

For precision cooking, the Hamden Enormous Digital Built-In Oven is a dream. With 12 cooking modes, rapid heating, and soft-touch controls, it’s made to handle everything from quick reheats to gourmet dinners. Prefer mechanical simplicity? The Hamden Enormous Mechanical Built-In Oven offers the same generous capacity with user-friendly rotary knobs and a large viewing window.