Empowering youth sports: DITO's next-gen technology powers Palarong Pambansa 2024

Dedicated to championing Filipino talents and empowering youth athletes, DITO Telecommunity proudly supported this year’s Palarong Pambansa as the main co-presenter in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) by providing technological support and seamless, high-speed connectivity for an enhanced experience for all athletes, delegates, and spectators in this highly anticipated sporting event in the country.

DITO's next-generation technology played an essential role in powering 20 billeting quarters, 34 sporting venues, and all command centers. Such support benefited around 30,000 athletes and delegates, allowing them to access digital resources and stay connected with their families while being apart from each other, fostering a sense of unity and support regardless of distance.

Another standout feature of DITO’s support was the deployment of a cell site on wheels to provide stronger and more reliable network service. This technological boost ensured that all attendees, including athletes, delegates, and organizers could enjoy seamless connectivity and hassle-free communication all throughout the event duration.