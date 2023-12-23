Feature

Enchanted holidays at Shangri-La Mactan: a festive escape into tropical paradise

Enchanted holidays at Shangri-La Mactan: a festive escape into tropical paradise
Enchanted holidays at Shangri-La Mactan: a festive escape into tropical paradise

In the heart of paradise, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu beckons you to enter a realm of enchantment,  wonder, and fantasy. As the resort embraces the spirit of its resounding brand campaign, "Find  Your Shangri-La," a tapestry of captivating experiences awaits, inviting guests to discover their  personal paradise within this tropical oasis. 

In the radiant glow of the festive season, Shangri-La Mactan unveils its theme, "Enchanted  Wonders." It's a celebration that transcends the ordinary, offering an sublime blend of  culinary richness, spa serenity, and heartwarming festivities for you and your nearest and dearest— all delivered with the signature Shangri-La hospitality. The essence of "Find Your Shangri-La"  comes to life, weaving a narrative of joyous celebrations, fine dining, and moments of serene  escape. 

Shangri-La Mactan championed a heartwarming initiative with Special Education students from Sto. Niño Mactan Montessori School. The "Gems of Giving: Painting with a Purpose"  initiative unveiled meticulously crafted sparkling keychains through the diamond painting method  by the talented students, with each stroke narrating a story of hope and determination. For P200, guests are invited to partake in this purposeful cause by acquiring a sparkling keychain, with  proceeds directed towards securing essential Montessori materials for children with special needs  at the Stimulation Therapeutic Activity Center in Lapu-Lapu City for their learning and development. This keychain can serve as a treasured memento of your time at Shangri-La Mactan or be shared as a heartfelt souvenir with your loved ones. 

A feast of culinary wonders.
A feast of culinary wonders.

This holiday, Shangri-La Mactan transforms into a culinary haven, enticing guests to savor a  symphony of tastes and delights. Picture tables set against the backdrop of the ocean, laden with  lavish gastronomic spreads that embody the spirit of the season. 

Whether it's the Christmas and  New Year buffets at Tides, the traditional Filipino Buffet at Buko Bar, seaside celebrations with  platters and fresh grills at Cowrie Cove and Breeze Bar, or Italian specials for family gatherings,  each culinary offering promises an exquisite holiday dining experience in both indoor and outdoor  settings, amidst the breathtaking views that define Shangri-La Mactan's tropical paradise. 

The joy of giving extends with meticulously curated Christmas hampers, exclusively available at  the Lobby Shop and Shangri-La Mactan’s E-Shop. Starting at P4,800, these hampers are a  symphony for the senses, filled with delectable treats that embody the season's spirit. Beyond mere  gifts, they are moments of joy and shared warmth. Explore Shangri-La Mactan's online shop,  where a treasure trove of offerings awaits those seeking a perfect gift—from dining experiences to indulgent spa treatments—an exceptional way to extend the holiday spirit, with each gift carrying  the essence of Shangri-La's unmatched hospitality. 

Escape the bustling holiday rush and find solace in the sanctuary of Chi the Spa. Imagine a world  where time slows, and the only focus is rejuvenation. The Traditional Hilot massage,  complemented by Ventosa and Gua Sha treatments, invites you on a journey of relaxation—a  gift to oneself amidst the joyful chaos of the season. For the little ones, treat them to an array of  daily Christmas fun activities and recreation starting December 15 onwards at the Adventure Zone.  They can meet Santa and participate in the Holiday Fun Fair Game Booth for a memorable  Christmas experience. 

For those spending Christmas with us, expect a choir performance at the lobby, and for those  staying through the New Year, the experience extends with the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at the  Marquee and a Countdown Party by the Beachside on December 31—a grand celebration ushering  in the possibilities of a new beginning. 

The enchanted holidays, woven with meticulous care, boundless generosity, and the magic that  defines Shangri-La Mactan, transcend mere celebration. 

Each sparkling keychain, every feast shared, each moment of relaxation at Chi the Spa, and every memory made at our resort becomes a brushstroke in the canvas of enchantment that defines the holiday season at Shangri-La Mactan.

For additional details regarding  the resort’s festive offers, you may contact (63 32) 231 0288. Alternatively, you can conveniently explore more information by scanning the QR code below. 

QR Code.
QR Code.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph