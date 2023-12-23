Enchanted holidays at Shangri-La Mactan: a festive escape into tropical paradise

This holiday, Shangri-La Mactan transforms into a culinary haven, enticing guests to savor a symphony of tastes and delights. Picture tables set against the backdrop of the ocean, laden with lavish gastronomic spreads that embody the spirit of the season.

Whether it's the Christmas and New Year buffets at Tides, the traditional Filipino Buffet at Buko Bar, seaside celebrations with platters and fresh grills at Cowrie Cove and Breeze Bar, or Italian specials for family gatherings, each culinary offering promises an exquisite holiday dining experience in both indoor and outdoor settings, amidst the breathtaking views that define Shangri-La Mactan's tropical paradise.

The joy of giving extends with meticulously curated Christmas hampers, exclusively available at the Lobby Shop and Shangri-La Mactan’s E-Shop. Starting at P4,800, these hampers are a symphony for the senses, filled with delectable treats that embody the season's spirit. Beyond mere gifts, they are moments of joy and shared warmth. Explore Shangri-La Mactan's online shop, where a treasure trove of offerings awaits those seeking a perfect gift—from dining experiences to indulgent spa treatments—an exceptional way to extend the holiday spirit, with each gift carrying the essence of Shangri-La's unmatched hospitality.

Escape the bustling holiday rush and find solace in the sanctuary of Chi the Spa. Imagine a world where time slows, and the only focus is rejuvenation. The Traditional Hilot massage, complemented by Ventosa and Gua Sha treatments, invites you on a journey of relaxation—a gift to oneself amidst the joyful chaos of the season. For the little ones, treat them to an array of daily Christmas fun activities and recreation starting December 15 onwards at the Adventure Zone. They can meet Santa and participate in the Holiday Fun Fair Game Booth for a memorable Christmas experience.

For those spending Christmas with us, expect a choir performance at the lobby, and for those staying through the New Year, the experience extends with the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at the Marquee and a Countdown Party by the Beachside on December 31—a grand celebration ushering in the possibilities of a new beginning.

The enchanted holidays, woven with meticulous care, boundless generosity, and the magic that defines Shangri-La Mactan, transcend mere celebration.

Each sparkling keychain, every feast shared, each moment of relaxation at Chi the Spa, and every memory made at our resort becomes a brushstroke in the canvas of enchantment that defines the holiday season at Shangri-La Mactan.

For additional details regarding the resort’s festive offers, you may contact (63 32) 231 0288. Alternatively, you can conveniently explore more information by scanning the QR code below.