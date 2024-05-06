Enjoy up to 50 percent off in Acerpure’s Summer Refresh Deals,

Feeling the intense heat? As we experience unprecedented heat levels, Acerpure has come to the rescue with its air circulators, so say goodbye to sweaty summer woes and enjoy a cool breeze of relief.

Beat the heat with Acerpure’s Summer Refresh Deals, which offer up to 50 percent off on Acerpure products until June 30, 2024. You can also score amazing deals on Acerpure’s cordless vacuum cleaners.

Cool down in this summer heat with these Acerpure air circulators and keep your home clean with Acerpure cordless vacuum cleaners.

Acerpure Cozy F1 (White) is an air circulator that projects air up to 15 meters away and covers over 108 sqm. It is priced at P3,999 from P4,799.

Acerpure Cozy F2 (White, Beige, and Pink), which has 16 speeds and powerful 3D Airflow up to 25m, is available for P4,999 from P5,699.

The Acerpure P2 Classic provides exceptional air purification without straining your budget, featuring a powerful 3-in-1 HEPA Filter. From P7,999, it is now priced at P5,999

Acerpure Cool C2 is an air circulator and purifier with a 4-in-1 HEPA Filter for four-layer protection. It has a 10-speed Circulator and 5-speed purifier priced at P7,499 from P14,999.

Acerpure Clean V1 Lite, a cordless vacuum cleaner, very lightweight at 550g and has excellent suction power up to 13000Pa, is at P3,099 from P3,999.

Acerpure Clean V1, which has 23000Pa Suction Pressure Power and featuring a Turbo/Standard/Eco Three-Mode switch, is priced at P9,999, down from P10,999.

Only purchases made from Acerpure Authorized Resellers, Acer Concept Stores, Acerpure Shopee, Acerpure Lazada, and Acer Philippines Online Stores qualify for the Acerpure Summer Refresh Deals.

For more information about the promotion, follow Acerpure Philippines on Facebook: @AcerpurePH.

For more information about Acer, follow Acer Philippines on its social media platforms: @AcerPH on Facebook, @acerph on Instagram, and @acerphils on Twitter, or go to www.acer.com.