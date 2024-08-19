Enthusiastic buyers and investors welcome the grand comeback of the Lamudi Property Fair in Cebu

Lamudi Property Fair 2024, in partnership with GFiber Prepaid and co-presented by IKEA, officially marked the start of the Cebu leg of the event this Friday, August 16, 2024, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu. Home buyers, investors, real estate professionals, and property developers came together to mark the opening of the three-day property expo, which will run until Sunday, August 18.

“Lamudi Property Fair is the place to be whether you’re searching for your dream home or looking to grow your portfolio. It has everything, from houses and lots to residential condos, in prime locations including Cebu,” remarked Michael Raquiza, Lamudi Philippines Chief executive officer.

“We’re lucky to work with partner developers who present buyers and investors with the best property developments across the country. These partnerships indicate a steady interest in real estate and a particular enthusiasm for property options around the Philippines,” Raquiza highlighted the significance of teaming up with top real estate developers to bring the property fair to Cebu.

Gretchen Marie Belleza, RLC Residences Cebu Branch Head, and Charlie Maratas, Globe Telecommunications Trade Marketing Manager, joined Lamudi’s Chief executive officer at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 16. Radio personality and voiceover talent Claire Codilla hosted the event.

Open to all property buyers and investors

After a successful run in Metro Manila last May, Lamudi Property Fair 2024 took the property expo to the Queen City of the South. It gathered the country’s top real estate developers to help buyers and investors narrow down their options and find their dream homes. Event sponsors prepared exclusive deals and discounts for live attendees. Registration is free for all, making the event more accessible to everyone.

“Lamudi is dedicated to helping Filipinos find their dream homes. After five years since our last property fair in Cebu, it feels great to be back here, catering to the rising interest in home buying in the region,” shared Carlo Rosales, Lamudi Philippines Associate Director for Brand Marketing.

“The event remains free for all who register, and we encourage attendees to browse their options, ask questions, and find the best deals that align with their budget and lifestyle,” Rosales continued.

Making smart real estate investment decisions

Lamudi Property Fair 2024 in Cebu is co-presented by GFiber Prepaid and IKEA. The three-day event’s platinum sponsor is RLC Residences, a long-time developer partner of Lamudi Philippines.

"We are happy to continue our partnership with Lamudi Philippines in connecting home seekers with the right home investments. Lamudi has supported us over the years, and we look forward to many more years of collaboration, helping more Filipinos make smart real estate investment decisions," shared Karen Cesario, Marketing Head and RLC Residences Chief Integration Officer.

The gold sponsors are Ayala Land, Avida, and Cebu Landmasters.

Here is the full list of event sponsors:

● GFiber Prepaid

● IKEA

● RLC Residences

● Ayala Land

● Avida

● Cebu Landmasters

● Aboitiz Land

● Vista Land

● Security Bank

● Primeworld Land Holdings

● BPI Buena Mano

Pag-Ibig Fund is also participating to share more information about their acquired assets for sale.

In addition to informative stage segments and personal interaction with real estate experts, live attendees will have the chance to win an iPhone 15, home appliances, and more exciting daily prizes!

The media partners of Lamudi Property Fair 2024 in Cebu are SU, Cebu Daily News Digital, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Property, Manila Bulletin, The Philippine Star, Manila Standard, Business World, The Manila Times, and Malaya Business Insight.

The media support includes Real Estate Blog PH, Media Blast Digital, Nego Sentro, Property Finds Asia, Village Connect, Executive Chronicles, Yo Manila, World Executive Digest, and Bravo Filipino.

Lamudi helps Filipinos everywhere find their dream homes

“We have always seen consistently strong demand from Cebu on our online platform,” shared Nonie Librella, Lamudi Philippines Associate Director for Corporate Accounts. All eyes are on Cebu real estate investment, as more home buyers and investors explore houses, houses and lots, condominium developments, commercial properties, and other property options in the region.

“The return of Lamudi Property Fair to Cebu is proof that Cebuanos are interested in property investment opportunities across the country. We are eager to connect them with Lamudi's developer partners and other major real estate players so all Filipinos, regardless of location, can get closer to finding and securing their dream homes,” Librella added.

Lamudi Property Fair remains true to Lamudi’s commitment to helping Filipinos find their dream homes. It also connects property investors with assets they can add to their portfolio or use for real estate flipping. With this in mind, Lamudi aims to bring its property fair to key regional areas across the country. (PR)