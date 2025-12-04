Experience FRESH DROPS of Advanced Skincare with Kojie.san

When we talk about skincare, most people focus on the face, but your skin deserves care everywhere. Kojie.san delivers FRESH DROPS of active ingredients designed to target a variety of concerns, from dark spots and uneven tone to dryness, irritation, and texture issues. Brightening, moisturizing, and treating specific skin concerns, Kojie.san brings the same attention and effectiveness to every part of your skin.

Kojie.san, the brand behind the best-selling lightening soap in the Philippines, drops new variants that combine the power of Zero Pigment Light (kojic acid) with good-for-you ingredients like Glycolic Acid, Vitamin C, Salicylic Acid, and Niacinamide to target specific skin concerns.

For an Enhanced Glow: Say goodbye to hyperpigmentation. The Kojie.san + Glycolic Acid blend gently removes dead skin cells for vibrant, moisturized skin with an overall luminous look

For Brightening & Clarity: The Kojie.san + Vitamin C formulation is designed to boost brightness and lessen dark spots, helping you confidently reveal your healthy skin. It also helps reduce the skin’s redness. This really makes a difference in terms of radiance and evened-out skin tone.

For Acne & Oil Control: Are you battling bacne and body breakouts? The Kojie.san + Salicylic Acid solution targets excess oil and helps you achieve clearer, blemish-free skin.

For a smooth, even texture: Using the Kojie.san + Niacinamide formula helps achieve smooth, evenly toned skin from head to toe. It's perfect for areas with chicken skin, bumps, and uneven skin tone.

With Kojie.san+, you can now address your specific skin concerns. Now available at leading drugstores, department stores, and supermarkets nationwide. (PR)

