Experience Style with Substance with the new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in the Philippines!

SINCE the launch of the groundbreaking Find N2 Flip earlier this year, OPPO has continued to create technologies that disrupt the industry and inspire creativity among its users.
The OPPO Find N2 Flip set the standard of what flip phones should be in terms of design, performance, and overall user experience. It featured OPPO’s renowned Flexion Hinge which significantly decreased the appearance of a crease on the inner display, making it more seamless without compromising quality. The large vertical cover screen changed the game in terms of accessibility while the industry-leading charging and long-lasting battery reinforced OPPO’s dedication to produce exceptional products in the market.
OPPO has once again elevated the game with the introduction of its highly-anticipated, next generation flip phone, the Find N3 Flip.
“OPPO made an undeniable impact in the foldable smartphone market with the OPPO Find N2 Flip. Now, the successor is here--the OPPO Find N3 Flip. The new Find N3 Flip takes things a step further in design, imaging, and technological innovations, making it truly the gold standard of flagship flip phones.”
Joanarc Sales, Head of Public Relations and CRM of OPPO Philippines.
Major improvements of the Find N3 Flip include a revamped triple camera system, still co-created with Hasselblad technology and significant upgrades to the vertical cover screen's app compatibility and interactivity. It also comes in a more elegant build and stylish color options, boasts flagship performance and OPPO’s signature long-lasting battery capacity and fast-charging features.
Prioritizing style should never come at the expense of comfort. The OPPO Find N3 Flip is wrapped in precision cut glass and metal, giving it a more premium look and feel. It maintains the same 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED inner screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and an impressive brightness level of 1,200, peaking at 1,600 nits. With 1440Hz PWM dimming, it provides a vibrant, smooth, and comfortable usage experience.
Get the most out of your content with the OPPO Find N3 Flip's expansive, uninterrupted, unfolded display. The brand’s innovative Flexion Hinge incorporated in the newest flip phone elegantly shapes the screen into a perfect water droplet when closed, resulting in a more subtle crease angle. It also makes the crease look shallower, narrower, and less conspicuous, appearing almost invisible from various angles. And with TÜV Rheinland Reliable Folding certification, Find N3 Flip has been independently tested to withstand 600,000 folds, the equivalent of more than 16 years of use if you fold your phone 100 times a day.
One of the key design upgrades to also highlight is the Cosmos Ring and Starlight Track, which elevates the camera system's visual appeal and functionality.
The phone comes in captivating colors to match one’s personal style: Cream Gold and Sleek Black.
The OPPO Find N3 Flip's camera reinvents flip phone photography as it is the first to have a triple camera system, the first telephoto camera on a flip phone, and the first flip phone to feature larger camera sensors.
Powered by imaging expert Hasselblad, the remarkable 50MP Wide-Angle primary camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, 48MP Ultra-Wide Camera with Sony IMX581 sensor, and the 32MP Portrait Camera with Sony IMX709 sensor of the Find N3 Flip produces the most vibrant, lifelike images in great detail. It also features a 32MP Front Camera supported by Sony IMX709 RGBW with a 1/2.74-inch sensor that can capture subjects with impressive focal length.
With all these, the OPPO Find N3 Flip has the most powerful imaging systems with higher megapixel cameras, larger sensors, and superior photo capabilities compared to other flip phones in the market to-date.
This year’s addition of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) elevates its performance in challenging environments, ensuring excellent noise suppression and fine detail retention in photos. Experience this camera's vibrant yet natural color rendering and extensive dynamic range, ensuring consistent performance across lighting scenarios.
Capture selfies effortlessly by previewing your shot on the cover screen and using a convenient palm gesture for hands-free, pro-level 2X zoom portraits when the phone rests on a surface. Folding the device partially switches to the FlexForm Mode on the main display, relocating the preview to the top half and camera controls to the bottom, making it perfect for stable tripod shots.
The cover of the OPPO Find N3 Flip features an impressive 3.26-inch vertical cover screen which provides a convenient platform to view up to six notifications at once and facilitates seamless selfie-taking.
The device's cover screen now extends its support to even more third-party apps, expanding beyond the mini apps introduced in the OPPO Find N2 Flip. With this expansion, popular social media apps like Reddit, Telegram, X (formerly Twitter), WeChat, and WhatsApp are harmoniously integrated into the user experience. Responding to messages and emails or scrolling through your favorite apps is made easier.
A wider variety of options to access one’s most-used tools is also introduced in the new OPPO Find N3 Flip cover screen. Evolving beyond the card-style interactions of its predecessor, the device now adopts a more familiar application tray. It lets users easily swipe, rearrange, and launch their preferred apps and widgets intuitively.
Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, the Find N3 Flip guarantees superior performance that allows seamless switching between apps, indulging in top-tier gaming, and editing 4K videos without any lagging time.
The new Flip from OPPO is crafted with IPX4 water-resistance and unique dual-friction plates to ensure smooth usage and durability for years to come. With its new aircraft-grade stainless steel core, the OPPO Find N3 Flip achieves exceptional durability, featuring a 25% improvement in load-bearing strength.
With a high-capacity 4300 mAh battery, the OPPO Find N3 Flip allows users to enjoy all-day use without the worry of charging so frequently. The 44W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging capabilities swiftly replenish its battery from 0 to 58% in just 30 minutes.
The OPPO Find N3 Flip will be available for Php 64,999. Pre-order yours now from October 26, 9PM, to November 9, and be one of the first to own the next generation flip phone and enjoy these exclusive perks and benefits:
First 50 users can get 5,000 Mabuhay Miles
First 100 users get a free one-time lounge access at any PAGSS Premium Lounge
First 150 users can get exclusive gift sets from Estée Lauder Companies brands such as MAC Cosmetics, or Jo Malone London, or Estée Lauder, or Origins, or Clinique
Pre-order benefits (October 26, 9PM - November 9)*
Offline Stores
Free Find N3 Flip Phone Case worth PHP 1,001
Free OPPO Enco Air3 worth PHP 3,999
Free OPPO Enco Band2 worth PHP 3,999
Shopee
Exclusively available to purchase on from Oct 26 9PM until Oct 31
Free OPPO Enco Air3 (worth PHP 3,999) and OPPO Band2 (worth PHP 3,999) with every purchase
100% Free Shipping
% Interest Installment via SpayLater
Lazada & TikTok Shop
Available to purchase on and starting Nov 1 (12AM) until Nov 11
Free OPPO Enco Air3 (worth PHP 3,999) and OPPO Band2 (worth PHP 3,999) with every purchase
100% Free Shipping
0% Interest Installment via LazPayLater
Operators
Globe
Free OPPO Enco Air3 (worth PHP 3,999) and OPPO Band2 (worth PHP 3,999) with every purchase
Smart
Find N3 Flip will be available via Smart Postpaid Plan 1999 with cash-out from Nov 10 (10AM)
Free OPPO Enco Air3 (worth PHP 3,999) and OPPO Band2 (worth PHP 3,999) with every purchase
Home Credit
Available in installment plans of 6/9/12/15/18 months at 0% interest
Lowest monthly payment of PHP 1,676/month in all OPPO stores partnered with Home Credit nationwide
Credit Card
Available at 6 or 12 months installment at 0% interest for all credit cards.
For those who will purchase the OPPO Find N3 Flip, you will be entitled to exclusive after sales benefits when you visit any authorized OPPO service center:
Premium Lane - Experience VIP treatment with a special lane for Find N3 Flip users visiting any OPPO Service Center nationwide.
International Warranty Service - Access service of warranty, repair, and upgrade in any authorized OPPO service center abroad
Exclusive Hotline - Forget long call queues because users will have access to the exclusive hotline for VIP customers
Door-to-door Service - Save time and experience repair and maintenance of your device in the comfort of your home
Customer Service Check-up - Satisfied with your purchase? A customer service representative will reach out to new owners to check on their experience with the OPPO Find N3 Flip.
More perks and benefits await you to ensure you hassle-free and smooth experience in the care and maintenance of your device.
