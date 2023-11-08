Experience Style with Substance with the new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in the Philippines!

SINCE the launch of the groundbreaking Find N2 Flip earlier this year, OPPO has continued to create technologies that disrupt the industry and inspire creativity among its users.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip set the standard of what flip phones should be in terms of design, performance, and overall user experience. It featured OPPO’s renowned Flexion Hinge which significantly decreased the appearance of a crease on the inner display, making it more seamless without compromising quality. The large vertical cover screen changed the game in terms of accessibility while the industry-leading charging and long-lasting battery reinforced OPPO’s dedication to produce exceptional products in the market.

OPPO has once again elevated the game with the introduction of its highly-anticipated, next generation flip phone, the Find N3 Flip.