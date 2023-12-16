Experience the good life with Guada Verde Residences

A LUSH suburb is set to rise at Buena Hill, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City with the groundbreaking of Sterling Land Residences and Development Inc. breaking ground in its latest project on December 1, 2023.

The Guada Verde Residences embodies Sterling Land’s most recent lifestyle concept of "Verdant" and "Suburban."

Following the resounding success of their flagship projects, Minglanilla Highlands, the Santa Monica Estate Brand, and the 25-storey Condominium Skyline, the company is committed to continuing its mission of elevating the Cebuano standard of living through Guada Verde Residences.

Verdant suburb

A crucial feature of Guada Verde Residences is the abundant presence of greenery throughout the entire development, establishing a tranquil atmosphere reminiscent of the lush forests found in rural areas.

Another component of Guada Verde Residences is the suburban ambiance it offers. Upon entry through the gates, residents will find themselves immersed in an exclusive gated community.

The guiding principle of the Verdant Suburban Lifestyle is the combination of extensive greenery and exclusive, gated living.

Nestled comfortably in Buena Hills, Guadalupe, Cebu City, Guada Verde Residences enjoys a strategic location near the bustling heart of the metropolis.

It is conveniently situated near major business districts and essential establishments, including hospitals, schools, and churches, providing residents with easy access to all the amenities the city has to offer.