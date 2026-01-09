EY GDS Philippines Cebu marks two years of building industry-leading tech talent in the Visayas.

Partnership with the local academic community remains at the heart of this journey. EY GDS Philippines Cebu continues to work closely with Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) and University of San Carlos (USC) to help shape talent that is equipped for the demands of the IT-BPM and professional services industries.

The organization has also provided thought leadership in key events of the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and the Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIB.O).

Its most recent initiative with IBPAP was the pilot run of the Can You HackIT program, where Cebu-based EY GDS Philippines professionals mentored student teams from Cebu and nearby provinces. EY GDS Philippines Consulting Leader, Raymond Go, also joined industry heads as speaker and panelist at the recent CIB.O Transformation Summit last September.

Over the next few years, the EY GDS Philippines Cebu center is set for significant expansion. The organization aims to grow the center to 1,350 professionals, further establishing Cebu as a hub for high-end, technology-enabled talent and solutions. The plan includes scaling and maturing all consulting competencies in the next two to three years, while building out all assurance capabilities in the city.

"Our journey in Cebu has been fueled by collaboration with universities, industry partners and the local community," shared Dench Decino, EY GDS Philippines Location Leader. "As we look ahead to expanding our team and capabilities, our focus remains on building a sustainable talent ecosystem that supports both global business needs and the aspirations of Cebuano talent. This is more than growth; it’s about shaping a future where Cebu also stands out as a center of excellence for professional services."

This growth sets the foundation for another milestone: a move to the center’s permanent headquarters in 2026 to accommodate the increasing number of professionals joining the Cebu team. Stronger collaborations with CIB.O and partner universities are also in the pipeline, which will further develop an ecosystem focused on industry-relevant learning and career opportunities for local talent.

EY GDS Philippines Cebu continues to introduce learning programs for students and aspiring young professionals. Two of the newest initiatives are: EY GDS Academia – Risk Consulting and EY GDS Academia – Cybersecurity.

These programs will help participants gain practical skills through guidance from EY GDS teams and exposure to real project environments.

As it marks its second year, the EY GDS Philippines Cebu center moves forward with a clear vision: to continue growing talent in the Visayas and play a vital role in the region’s IT-BPM and professional services industry. From industry-leading consulting delivery to long-term investments in young professionals, EY GDS Philippines Cebu is shaping a future where innovation, skills and opportunities thrive right here in the Queen City of the South.