Fatherhood at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown: Balancing Leadership and Family

As Father's Day approaches, we turn our focus to the unsung heroes among us — the fathers who tirelessly juggle the demands of their careers with the joys and responsibilities of parenthood. At Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, a team of dedicated dads share their insights on navigating this delicate balancing act.
Josef Victor Chiongbian - General Manager
In the bustling corridors of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, nestled in the heart of the hospitality industry, lies a unique camaraderie among its leaders. At the helm stands Josef Victor Chiongbian, the General Manager, affectionately referred to as the "father" of the hotel. Chiongbian's leadership style mirrors that of a nurturing parent, fostering a work environment built on compassion and understanding.
Chiongbian's approach to leadership is grounded in his belief in the power of one-on-one interactions. "I always do one-on-one with our leaders," he remarks. "It's about motivating them, just like nurturing children. Compassion is key." This emphasis on compassion forms the cornerstone of Chiongbian's management philosophy, permeating through every aspect of the hotel's operations.
The Circle of Happiness, a concept introduced by Megaworld Hotel and Resorts, the hotel's commitment to fostering a harmonious work-life balance. "It's about joy, laughter, and time spent with family," he explains. This inclusive approach extends beyond the workplace, involving spouses in various hotel activities, ensuring that employees feel supported both professionally and personally.
Reflecting on his journey, Chiongbian offers sage advice to aspiring hotel managers. "It's not where you start that matters, but where you choose to finish," he says. His words resonate with a profound truth, underscoring the importance of resilience and perseverance in the pursuit of success. His commitment to the well-being of his team reflects the true essence of being the “father” of the hotel – caring, nurturing, and guiding others towards success.
Joseph Edward "Joward" Tongco - Director of Operations
Joseph Edward "Joward" Tongco has been with Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown for nearly two years, overseeing various departments as the Director of Operations. He is a proud father of three daughters. Reflecting on his fatherhood journey, Tongco shared, "The most fulfilling part is seeing them grow and become independent. It's a fulfillment that their maturity is kicking in." He values teaching his children the importance of not abandoning people and making a positive impact on others' lives.
For Tongco, balancing work and family involves meticulous scheduling. "It's really about appointments and listing it on your calendar. Kids should know your permanent day off," he emphasized. Tongco aptly advised, "Spend time with your kids until they have their own time. The moment they reach that age, you should be satisfied knowing you spent time with them."
Mario "Coke" Semblante, Jr. - Executive Chef
Mario "Coke" Semblante, Jr. has been the Executive Chef at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown since December 2022. He is a father to two children, a 19-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son. Semblante cherishes the moments spent traveling with his family, a tradition they uphold regularly.
"Father's Day is a special day for fathers. At Savoy, we celebrate it with our employees, which we call the Circle of Happiness," Semblante said. He appreciates the work-life balance at Savoy, which allows him to enjoy quality time with his family despite the demands of his job.
Semblante's fatherhood philosophy revolves around the 3Ps: Provider, Protector, and Priest. He aims to instill in his children a strong work ethic and the importance of never forgetting where they came from.
Krishman Esmero - Purchasing Manager
Krishman Esmero, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown's Purchasing Manager, has been with the hotel for over a year. He has a ten-year-old son with whom he shares a close bond. "Favorite memory? Every time because my son and I are quite close. We treat each other like friends," Esmero noted.
Esmero balances his work and family life by participating in family-oriented events at Savoy. "Our GM is focused on families, creating a Circle of Happiness where we can bring our families to events," he explained.
Esmero learned the value of being a friend from his father, a lesson he hopes to pass on to his own son. "Being a friend, especially in my family, because we are four boys. My mother was strict, but we bonded because we were boys. It's important that my son feels he can open up to me with his problems," he shared.
Neswen Leigh Cabajar - Chief Engineer
Neswen Leigh Cabajar, the Chief Engineer at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, joined the team on June 3, 2024. Living in Busay Hills, Cebu, Cabajar is a father of three children aged ten, six, and three. He treasures moments spent camping with his children, saying, "They really want to experience camping overnight, and I also embrace that."
Balancing work and family is a challenge, but Carbajal starts his day early to ensure he spends time with his children before school. He strives to instill values of determination and consistency in his children, values he also upholds at work. Reflecting on lessons from his own father, he emphasizes the importance of courage and starting despite uncertainties. For Carbajal, Father's Day is a recognition of strong fathers, and his advice to new fathers is to "be determined and consistent." Fatherhood, he says, "changed me 360 degrees the moment my kids arrived."
Willard Viadnes - Area Director of Finance
Willard Viadnes, who previously served as Director of Finance for nearly three years, and assumed the role of Area Director for both Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown and Belmont Hotel Mactan on June 1, 2024.
With two children aged nine and six, Viadnes enjoys simple traditions like going to church together. He appreciates the support from hotel management, which allows him to visit his family in Dipolog, Mindanao, despite the distance.
Viadnes finds parallels between his role as a father and his job, noting that treating his staff like family helps him detect and address their concerns promptly. He emphasizes the importance of constant communication, especially during busy times. Father's Day for Viadnes is a time for relaxation and reflection on his responsibilities as a father. He advises new fathers to be faithful to their families, as their actions significantly impact their children. "Being faithful is my advice. Be faithful," he states.
Carl Custodio - Food and Beverage Manager
Carl Custodio, the new Food and Beverage Manager at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, joined in April 2024. He has three children aged 13, 10, and 2. Custodio cherishes simple moments with his children, from playing guitar and singing worship songs to grocery shopping together. "For me, every moment matters," he says, emphasizing the importance of time with his family.
Custodio feels blessed to work in an environment that encourages a balance between work and family life. He is grateful for the support from his superiors, who remind him to prioritize his family. He aims to instill in his children the importance of exploring and taking risks to find their comfort zone. For Custodio, Father's Day signifies sacrifice and responsibility. He advises new fathers to be ready and always pray, emphasizing that providing for the family is a priority.
In the fast-paced world of hospitality, these fathers exemplify the delicate balance between professional excellence and personal fulfillment. Their tales serve as a poignant reminder of the profound impact fathers have, not only within their families but also within the broader community.
As we honor fathers around the world, let us take a moment to celebrate their dedication, selflessness, and boundless love. From the corridors of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown to every corner of the globe, their stories inspire us to cherish the invaluable role fathers play in shaping our lives.
