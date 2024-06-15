Fatherhood at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown: Balancing Leadership and Family

Josef Victor Chiongbian - General Manager

In the bustling corridors of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, nestled in the heart of the hospitality industry, lies a unique camaraderie among its leaders. At the helm stands Josef Victor Chiongbian, the General Manager, affectionately referred to as the "father" of the hotel. Chiongbian's leadership style mirrors that of a nurturing parent, fostering a work environment built on compassion and understanding.

Chiongbian's approach to leadership is grounded in his belief in the power of one-on-one interactions. "I always do one-on-one with our leaders," he remarks. "It's about motivating them, just like nurturing children. Compassion is key." This emphasis on compassion forms the cornerstone of Chiongbian's management philosophy, permeating through every aspect of the hotel's operations.

The Circle of Happiness, a concept introduced by Megaworld Hotel and Resorts, the hotel's commitment to fostering a harmonious work-life balance. "It's about joy, laughter, and time spent with family," he explains. This inclusive approach extends beyond the workplace, involving spouses in various hotel activities, ensuring that employees feel supported both professionally and personally.

Reflecting on his journey, Chiongbian offers sage advice to aspiring hotel managers. "It's not where you start that matters, but where you choose to finish," he says. His words resonate with a profound truth, underscoring the importance of resilience and perseverance in the pursuit of success. His commitment to the well-being of his team reflects the true essence of being the “father” of the hotel – caring, nurturing, and guiding others towards success.