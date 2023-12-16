Feast on your Holiday Favorites at CAFÉ bai this Christmas

IT’S THE most wonderful time of the year. Joyous gatherings of family and friends come to celebrate the season of giving and love. And, as Christmas fast approaches, your favorite culinary destination, CAFÉ bai in bai Hotel Cebu, is excited to bring you to a Yuletide season of flavors this Christmas.

Feast on the flavors of Christmas with CAFÉ bai’s Holiday Eats for Lunch and Dinner on Christmas Eve, 24 December 2023. Lunch buffet rate is at Php 1,588 nett per person from 12 NN to 2:30 PM, and dinner buffet rate is at Php 2,024++ per person from 6 PM to 10 PM.

Holiday Eats celebration continues Christmas Day, 25 December 2023. Lunch buffet rate is at Php 1,588 nett per person from 12 NN to 2:30 PM, and dinner buffet rate is at Php 1,888 nett per person from 6 PM to 10 PM.

Welcome the New Year festivities with delightful flavors fit for the occasion. Gather your family and friends for a wonderful feast this New Year’s Eve buffet at CAFÉ bai on December 31, 2023. Lunch buffet rate is Php 1,588 nett per person from 12 NN to 2:30 PM, and dinner buffet is Php 2,024++ per person.

New Year’s feast still offers at CAFÉ bai on January 1, 2024. Lunch buffet rate is at Php 1,588 nett per person from 12 NN to 2:30 PM, and dinner buffet rate is at Php 1,888 nett per person from 6 PM to 10 PM. ‘Tis the season to be jolly with loved ones at CAFÉ bai. For table reservations, call us at (032) 888 2500.



bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes near the airport. For ticket reservations and other Cebu hotel promos, call (032) 888 2500 or message them on Facebook. (SPONSORED CONTENT)