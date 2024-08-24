Federal Land: Reimagining Cebu's Skyline with a New Tower

For over 52 years, Federal Land, Inc. has been a steadfast presence in the Philippine real estate landscape, leaving an indelible mark on cities across the country. A proud member of GT Capital Holdings and a trusted partner of the Metrobank Group, Federal Land has consistently elevated urban living standards, crafting spaces that not only meet but exceed the expectations of discerning homeowners.

A legacy of excellence in Cebu

Federal Land's journey in Cebu began with a bold vision — to introduce world-class living to the Queen City of the South. For its first project in the region, Federal Land partnered with Wharf Hotels of Hong Kong to bring to life Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, the city's first international hotel. This landmark project set the stage for a new chapter in Cebu's residential scene, which then expanded into Marco Polo Residences, a series of hotel-branded residences that have since embodied inspired and thoughtful experiences.

With four towers already gracing the Cebu skyline, each offering breathtaking views of the sea, city, and mountains, the Marco Polo Residences have become a coveted address cherished by investors and homeowners alike. The allure of hotel-like amenities, coupled with the prestige of a global brand, has made Marco Polo Residences one of Cebu's most sought-after properties.

Marco Polo Residences

Nestled atop the exclusive Nivel Hills, Marco Polo Residences offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Imagine waking up each day to the serene beauty of nature, with panoramic views that stretch from the sparkling sea to the vibrant cityscape and majestic mountains. Here, the hustle and bustle of city life fade into the background, replaced by the tranquility of a private enclave that feels worlds away yet is just a stone's throw from the city's conveniences.