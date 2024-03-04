Federal Land spearheads coastal revival through mangrove planting in Carcar City

Federal Land Vice President for Cebu Estate Fidel Malaca, remarked on the project's importance: "Restoring these mangroves impacts the environment and the communities that depend on it. We look forward to seeing the effect of this project on marine life and the community in the years to come.”

The initiative is more than a response to past calamities; it’s an investment in a sustainable future. It represents Federal Land's pledge to ecological balance and its responsibility towards community enrichment.

Federal Land is dedicated to nurturing these mangroves, with plans for regular check-ups every six months for the next five years, ensuring that these saplings grow into a thriving forest. This endeavor is a key part of their corporate social responsibility, underlining their investment in the welfare of the nation and the environment.

Looking ahead, Federal Land is focused on contributing to a resilient and vibrant future for Cebu. This mangrove reforestation project is just the beginning, reflecting their commitment to environmental care and community partnership. (PR)