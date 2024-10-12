Federal Land’s Marco Polo Parkplace: Elevated living meets signature hospitality

Cebu, Philippines – At the heart of Nivel Hills, Marco Polo Parkplace stands as a thoughtful extension of the Marco Polo legacy, gracefully merging the art of fine living with the warmth of renowned hospitality. This final addition to the prestigious Marco Polo Residences collection embodies a sense of home that feels both familiar and extraordinary—an elevated lifestyle embraced by those who seek more than just a place to reside.
The culmination of an esteemed legacy
With the unveiling of Marco Polo Parkplace, the journey that began with the first tower has reached its fulfillment. Rising above the city, this exclusive hilltop enclave offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience. With panoramic views that stretch from the sparkling sea to the vibrant cityscape and the majestic mountains, the hustle and bustle of city life fade into the background, replaced by the tranquility of a private and prestigious enclave.
Marco Polo Parkplace is a 20-storey development offering 168 residences where quality and comfort naturally converge against a backdrop of breathtaking vistas. Units are available in one-bedroom (45 sqm to 53 sqm), two-bedroom (77 to 92 sqm), and three-bedroom (116 sqm), duo suites (116 sqm), and villa (77 to 131 sqm) configurations. Every residence, whether a one-bedroom or a spacious three-bedroom suite, is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, featuring premium finishes that quietly evoke a refined lifestyle.
More than a new address, Marco Polo Parkplace continues a tradition of crafting spaces where life’s moments can unfold effortlessly, surrounded by beauty at every turn.
A Seamless Connection Between Living and Hospitality
The renowned hospitality of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu extends beyond the hotel’s walls, welcoming residents into a broader community of warmth and service. With privileges that include exclusive discounts at the hotel’s celebrated dining venues and special room rates for guests, living at Marco Polo Parkplace feels intertwined with the hotel’s inviting charm.
Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, with its well-appointed accommodations and curated amenities, serves as a true extension of the residence. It is a place where everyday living can be enriched by weekend brunches with a view, or a quiet moment in the hillside garden. Here, hospitality is more than an amenity, it is an experience that accompanies life, gracefully enhancing even the simplest moments.
Celebrating distinction in branded residential development
In the recent 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, Marco Polo Residences earned a Highly Commended nod for Branded Residential Development. This national recognition is a reflection of its blend of local character and international standards. It’s a community that doesn’t merely offer a prestigious address but provides a home setting where quality craftsmanship meets an authentic sense of place.
Discover the next chapter: Marco Polo Parkplace priority selling event
On October 13, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Marco Polo Parkplace will open its doors for a Priority Selling Event at the Cebu Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. Be among the first to explore the elegance of thoughtfully designed units and discover the exclusive lifestyle that sets this final tower apart. Personalized consultations and insights into the Marco Polo way of living offers a glimpse into a lifestyle where every detail has been considered with care.
Experience the life that awaits. Visit www.federalland.ph to learn more. (SPONSORED CONTENT)