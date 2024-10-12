Federal Land’s Marco Polo Parkplace: Elevated living meets signature hospitality

Cebu, Philippines – At the heart of Nivel Hills, Marco Polo Parkplace stands as a thoughtful extension of the Marco Polo legacy, gracefully merging the art of fine living with the warmth of renowned hospitality. This final addition to the prestigious Marco Polo Residences collection embodies a sense of home that feels both familiar and extraordinary—an elevated lifestyle embraced by those who seek more than just a place to reside.

The culmination of an esteemed legacy

With the unveiling of Marco Polo Parkplace, the journey that began with the first tower has reached its fulfillment. Rising above the city, this exclusive hilltop enclave offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience. With panoramic views that stretch from the sparkling sea to the vibrant cityscape and the majestic mountains, the hustle and bustle of city life fade into the background, replaced by the tranquility of a private and prestigious enclave.

Marco Polo Parkplace is a 20-storey development offering 168 residences where quality and comfort naturally converge against a backdrop of breathtaking vistas. Units are available in one-bedroom (45 sqm to 53 sqm), two-bedroom (77 to 92 sqm), and three-bedroom (116 sqm), duo suites (116 sqm), and villa (77 to 131 sqm) configurations. Every residence, whether a one-bedroom or a spacious three-bedroom suite, is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, featuring premium finishes that quietly evoke a refined lifestyle.