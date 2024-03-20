Festive flavors await as the 16th Philippine Food Expo serves fiery culinary competitions, sumptuous cooking demos, and seminars for all.

Serving as a melting pot of flavors while gathering industry professionals, chefs, food entrepreneurs, and foodies, the expo will bring together over 300 food and beverage exhibitors serving the latest innovations, produce, products, and technology from across the country.

As the three-day event takes a further step in being true to its commitment as the “Only All-Filipino Food and Beverage Show,” everyone from the everyday Filipino consumer to international traders and importers of food products can look forward to highlights of the expo that include a series of technical and business sessions, product and cooking demonstrations, and other special events.