Fil Global Explains How Studying Abroad Can Be the Pathway to Immigration in the USA and UK

The UK and the United States: Opportunities for Filipino Graduates

The United Kingdom also offers the Graduate Route visa, allowing international students to stay and work in the UK for up to two years after completing a degree. This provides graduates the opportunity to gain UK work experience and potentially transition into longer-term work visas.

The United States, with its wide range of prestigious universities and global job market, remains a dream destination for many Filipino students. While obtaining a work visa (H-1B) can be competitive, studying in the U.S. provides graduates with networking opportunities and skills that are highly valued by multinational companies.

Fil-Global has outlined its Study and Work Abroad Services designed to help applicants not only gain admission to top universities worldwide but also provide a seamless transition from student life to professional opportunities—and ultimately, to permanent residency in their host country.



Here’s an overview of the whole application process:

University Selection Program Matching, and Scholarship Assistance

It all starts with an in-depth consultation to understand your academic background, career goals, and preferred study destination. Fil-Global offers advice on which countries and universities will be the best fit for your chosen field of study and based on your preferences and qualifications, the company then assists you in selecting the right university and program.



Fil-Global Tip: Start the process at least 6-12 months before your desired start date. This allows enough time for university application, visa processing, and travel arrangements.





Student Visa Application Assistance

Once you’re accepted to your chosen university, the next step is obtaining a student visa. We simplify the visa application process by providing detailed guidance on the specific visa requirements for each country (e.g., F-1 Visa for the USA, Tier 4 Student Visa for the UK, Study Permit for Canada, Subclass 500 Student Visa for Australia).



Once you’ve completed your studies abroad, your next goal is to stay and work in the country where you studied. Many countries allow international students to stay and work after graduation and Fil- Global helps you navigate the process of transitioning from a student visa to a work visa:

USA – Optional Practical Training (OPT)

After graduating from a U.S. institution, you may be eligible for the OPT program, which allows you to work in the USA for up to 12 months (or up to 36 months for STEM graduates).



UK – Graduate Route Visa

In the UK, the Graduate Route allows international students to stay for 2 years after completing a degree (3 years for doctoral graduates) to work or look for work at any skill level.



Canada – Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP)

After studying in Canada, international students can apply for a PGWP , which allows you to work in Canada for up to 3 years. Fil-Global guides you through the PGWP application process and helps you secure full-time employment, which could lead to permanent residency through Express Entry or provincial nominee programs.



Australia – Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485)

Fil-Global helps you apply for the Subclass 485 Temporary Graduate Visa, which allows graduates to live and work in Australia for 18 months to 4 years. If you want to stay longer, the company helps you transition to a Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189), which is a pathway to permanent residency.

Once you’ve secured a job abroad, the next logical step is applying for permanent residency (PR). Many countries offer pathways to PR for international students who have work experience and meet specific criteria.



For the USA, Fil-Global assists in obtaining a Green Card through employment-based or family-based immigration as well as Eb3 visa. For the UK, Fil-Global helps you transition to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after 5 years, while in Canada, the company helps you apply for permanent residency through Canada’s Express Entry system or the Canadian Experience Class, which prioritizes applicants with Canadian education and work experience.