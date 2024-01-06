Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu recognized for Best Hospitality Architectural Design (Asia) Award.

Fili Hotel, a beacon of Filipino artistry and hospitality, was awarded the Best Hospitality Architectural Design (Asia) in the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final.

The property stood out among a pool of exceptional nominees, showcasing its outstanding commitment to become the beacon and signature hotel brand of the country. Located within NUSTAR Resort, the entire development serves to mimic a ship’s hull with Fili Hotel Cebu resembling its billowing sails.

The luxurious hotel structure mimics a cascading waterfall from the outdoor pool, to the Villa pools, and onward to the ocean. With full glass curtain walls, its exterior encases a contemporary architectural and interior design and is rooted in cultural narratives, heritage, and marine life.

A most distinct and notable area of the hotel is the chandelier at the reception lobby inspired by the sardine run, a tourist attraction in Moalboal, a southern town in Cebu. A coral-inspired rug and jellyfish-shaped pendants can also be seen at the Fili Lobby Lounge.

Filipino craftsmanship is shown through a weaved rattan pattern or the solihiya dating back to the Spanish colonial-era with a modern interpretation of metal. The theme is consistent across its interior spaces until the guest rooms where actual tribal weaved textiles are included along its spacious layout.

"As the first integrated resort in Visayas and Mindanao, we aim to make NUSTAR Resort and Fili Hotel a premier destination in Cebu and a must-have experience for those abroad.” said NUSTAR Resort Cebu Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo..

The illustrious event took place on December 8, 2023, at a dazzling awarding ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand.

This recognition follows the hotel's outstanding performance at the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023, held last September 23, 2023, in Manila, Philippines where Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu triumphed in multiple categories, securing the titles of Best Hotel Development, Best Hotel Architectural Design, and Best Hotel Interior Design.

Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu continues to raise the bar in the hospitality sector, offering a unique blend of contemporary design, luxurious amenities, and exceptional service. The recent accolades from the 18th Property Guru Asia Property Awards Grand Final and the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023 underscore the hotel's dedication to excellence and its commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for its guests.

The Proponent

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR) is the hospitality arm of Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC). It is well on its way to becoming the Philippines’ biggest and best hotel group with the widest variety of formats and brands, as well as the most diverse geographic reach.

Its latest development is NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Cebu’s first premier integrated resort. NUSTAR will be home to exceptional hotel towers: NUSTAR Hotel, the only ultra-luxury hotel outside Metro Manila, and Fili, a 5-star hotel that boasts genuine Filipino hospitality.

Set on an island already renowned for its hospitality, each hotel has been designed to redefine the standard of luxury in accommodations, dining, and leisure.