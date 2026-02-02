Filinvest Business Services Corporation wins Team and Executive of the Year at Asian Management Excellence Awards 2026

Filinvest Business Services Corporation (FBSC), the Shared Services Arm of Filinvest, has been recognized at the Asian Management Excellence (AME) Awards 2026, winning Philippines Team of the Year – Business Services and Philippines Executive of the Year – Business Services, awarded to its SVP and Managing Head, Perdasille Carlos-Mesina. The recognition followed a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges from Southeast Asia, comprising senior leaders from Ernst & Young, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and Roland Berger.



The awards recognize FBSC’s performance in its first full year of operations, marked by significant improvements in efficiency, governance, and capability building following the integration of shared services across multiple business units of Filinvest, one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines today. Under the leadership of Mesina, FBSC achieved a Service Reliability Index of 92.7 percent, surpassing the acceptable 90 percent benchmark for already stabilized shared service operations.

While comparable shared services transformations typically take three to five years, FBSC achieved key milestones within just nine months. The organization consolidated over 400 employees from various business units into a unified shared services structure and operating model. It covered multiple functions of Finance, Human Resources and Corporate Administration—streamlining processes, boosting productivity levels, and elevating service delivery through value stream mapping and continuous improvement workshops plus and AI and automation pilots. Additionally, FBSC is driving and leading an ERP modernization project, an Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP transformation, creating a centralized digital backbone that improves data accuracy and decision-making across the Filinvest Group.

Anchored on FBSC’s 4Ms Service Philosophy—May Malasakit (Genuine Care and Commitment), Maaasahan (Reliable), Madaling Kausap (Easy to work with), and Mahusay (Excellent)—the organization delivered accelerated results through strong collaboration, a bayanihan culture, and innovative operational practices. (PR)