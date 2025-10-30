Filinvest Group earns ICD Golden Arrow, enhances stakeholder trust

The Filinvest Group’s four listed companies were recognized for strong corporate governance at the 2025 Golden Arrow Awards by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD). Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT), and EastWest Banking Corporation (EastWest) each received two Golden Arrows, while Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) received one Golden Arrow.

For Filinvest, good governance is the backbone of sustained growth and stakeholder trust.

“This recognition reflects our collective effort to institutionalize strong governance practices in all aspects of our operations,” said Rhoda A. Huang, president and chief executive officer of FDC. “At Filinvest, we understand that this is not a one-time achievement—it requires continuous effort. Embedding good governance principles in the organization supports our growth plans and fosters trust among our stakeholders.”

The Golden Arrow Awards honor publicly listed companies that achieve high ratings in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), an internationally benchmarked framework that measures corporate governance across five principles: shareholder rights, equitable treatment, stakeholder relations, transparency, and board accountability. ICD’s recognition of the Filinvest Group affirms the companies’ alignment with these global best practices.