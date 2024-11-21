Filinvest Malls Dumaguete officially lights up the holidays with ‘Paskong Pinoy’

Amid the holiday festivities, mall-goers can also enjoy Christmas shopping at their favorite stores as well as new tenants at Filinvest Malls Dumaguete, such as Sans Rival Bistro & Bar Lounge, Samsung, Bongbong’s Piaya & Barquillos, Watsons, and Vinci Medical Aesthetics, which opens this month, and Hukad and The Medical City Clinic, opening in December.

“Paskong Pinoy is more than just a mall experience – it’s a celebration of the unique way that Filipinos come together during the holidays. Whatever your love language and however you celebrate, there’s something special for you at Filinvest Malls, and Filinvest Malls Dumaguete is a generous peek at what’s to come for the rest of locations,” shared Filinvest Malls FVP and Retail Business Unit Head Mitch Dumlao.

Experience a Paskong Pinoy like no other at Filinvest Dumaguete and all Filinvest Malls this November and December. For more information and updates, follow our #FilinvestMallsDumaguete social media pages as we #CelebrateEverydayMoments: FB & IG FilinvestMallsDumaguete. (SPONSORED CONTENT)