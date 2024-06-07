Filinvest Malls Dumaguete redefines mall experience

Moreover, Filinvest Malls Dumaguete features the first in Dumaguete’s esteemed establishments such as Medical City, offering top-quality healthcare services and Bigby’s, known for its delectable dishes and inviting ambiance.

Additionally, the Filinvest Land, Inc. Showroom provides a glimpse into premium real estate opportunities. Hukad serves up delicious Filipino cuisine that captures the essence of local flavors; Island Souvenirs offers a delightful selection of keepsakes and gifts, perfect for commemorating your visit and Executive Optical, where you can find a wide range of eyewear and optometry services.

Each of these establishments enhances the vibrant and dynamic shopping experience, making Filinvest Malls Dumaguete a premier destination for both locals and visitors alike.

Lawrence Sison, chief executive officer of Power Mac Center, Inc., expresses his excitement about the upcoming opening, “Through our long-standing partnership with Filinvest Malls, we are excited to open the first Power Mac Center in Dumaguete City, located in Marina Town Dumaguete. It is situated at the heart of the City of Gentle People this coming September 26, 2024.”

“In addition to bringing the entire Apple Ecosystem to the community including businesses and entrepreneurs, we take in great consideration that Dumaguete City, also known as the ‘center of learning in the south’ is home to the biggest universities and colleges in the Visayas - align with our strong commitment to the academic community in the country - we tailor fit our products and solutions to equip the members of the academe - student, faculty, administrators and IT professionals through Apple technology,” added

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Immerse yourself in Dumaguete’s vibrant local scene with beloved homegrown favorites such as Ethereum and Breadworth’s CafÃ©. Delight in the exquisite creations of the iconic Sans Rival Bistro, an institution in Dumaguete known for its delectable pastries and desserts that have captivated generations of locals and visitors alike.

Anticipating the future

As anticipation builds, Mitch Dumlao, first vice president and retail business head of Filinvest Malls, shares his enthusiasm. “Filinvest Malls Dumaguete is more than just a shopping destination â€“ it’s a celebration of Dumaguete’s cultural richness and diversity. We eagerly await welcoming everyone and creating unforgettable experiences together.”

"Filinvest Malls Dumaguete aims to be a vibrant community hub that celebrates Dumaguete. Our goal is to provide a space where everyone can come together and enjoy a diverse range of experiences," says Azl Narvaez, Vice President, Head of Strategic Lease, Filinvest Malls.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the best of Dumaguete and beyond at Filinvest Malls Dumaguete. Join us as we redefine shopping and community living, one unforgettable moment at a time. Stay tuned for more updates as we countdown to the monumental inauguration.

For more information and updates, follow our #FilinvestMallsDumaguete social media pages as we #CelebrateEverydayMoments: FB & IG FilinvestMallsDumaguete. (SPONSORED CONTENT)