Filinvest Malls opens in Dumaguete.

The range of shopping, dining and services options include several national and regional brands opening their first stores in Dumaguete City, such as: UCC Cafe Terrace, The Medical City Clinic, Bigby’s, Power Mac Center, Island Souvenirs, Joneco Tech, Salon de Rose and Filinvest Land, Inc. Showroom.

“Dumaguete is the perfect place for our continued growth as it allows us to engage with a community that values culture and the arts. UCC restaurants and cafes have always been a place for people to connect, create, and relax while enjoying good coffee and delicious food. We know Filipinos have embraced the brand as it is synonymous to comfort, warmth, and home. We are excited to offer a cozy space for this beautiful city's families and coffee lovers to come together,” according to Hubert Young, chief executive officer of UCC Café Philippines.

Executive Optical, Haru Photo Studio, iStore Service Center, Interpace Computer Systems, Kids Paradise, Liquid Flask, Lixx, V Spa, Vinci Aesthetic Clinic and Watsons are also part of the roster of tenants.

“I am beyond thrilled to open our doors at the newest mall in the city. Even more so that Vinci is adjacent to national brands,” said Dr. Leonard Vince T. Araneta, chief executive officer of Vinci Aesthetic Clinic. “Our services will hover mostly on cutting-edge laser treatments, sculpting, medical grade weight loss programs and contour provisions.”

There’s something for every food lover, too. Enjoy hearty meals, snacks, and sweets at the following destinations: Potato Corner, Jamaican Patties, Bongbong’s Piaya & Barquillos, Gong Cha, Japabites, Kettle Corn, Waffle Time, Cantina 13, Yscoop Café, Turks, Sans Rival Bistro, Hukad, Mr. Sizzlers Unlimited Rice & Gravy and Mrs. Breadworth Bakery Café.

Azl Narvaez, Vice President and Head of Strategic Lease at Filinvest Malls, shares, “We envisioned this space as a dynamic community hub that reflects the warmth and friendliness of Dumaguete while offering a comprehensive array of brands and service providers for our customers’ convenience. As our second commercial space in the Visayas region, Filinvest Malls Dumaguete aims to offer more shopping, dining, entertainment, and leisure options to the growing market.”

Celebrating Dumaguete’s spirit

Filinvest Malls Dumaguete is more than just a place to shop—it’s where Dumagueteños of all ages, interests, and tastes can gather and enjoy the best the city has to offer. Expect more exciting activities, events, and offerings to come.