Filinvest stands strong with Northern Cebu: 'Pusong Filinvest' leads relief for earthquake survivors

“Our hearts are with our fellow Cebuanos who are enduring hardship after this disaster,” said Thesbe Alonso-VP, Head of External Affairs and Media Relations, Filinvest Land, Inc. “Through Pusong Filinvest, we move with urgency and empathy to stand with communities when they need us most. Our mission has always gone beyond building homes—we build hope. We are proud to be among the first to respond, because caring for others is part of who we are as Filinvest.”

Commitment to long-term recovery: P1 million pledge

Moving from immediate relief to long-term recovery, Filinvest Land, Inc. formalized its financial commitment to the province's rebuilding efforts. The company donated a total of ₱1 million, which includes ₱500,000 to support the ongoing efforts of the Provincial Capitol and another ₱500,000 dedicated to the rebuilding of northern Cebu.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Mayor Nestor Archival personally received the donation check on October 9 from Thesbe C. Alonso, VP, Head of External Affairs and Media Relations, Filinvest Land, Inc.; Louie D. Carandang, Filinvest Land Regional General Manager for the Visayas; and Gwen Sala, Deputy General Manager of City Di Mare, together with the team.

A legacy of compassion and commitment

The Pusong Filinvest initiative has long served as a powerful expression of Filinvest Land’s dedication to uplifting lives and communities nationwide. From disaster response to long-term recovery programs, it embodies the company’s enduring belief that progress must be built on compassion and shared strength.

Filinvest Land continues to monitor the situation in Northern Cebu and remains committed to supporting rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts in the affected areas.

More than a developer, Filinvest stands as a partner to the Filipino people —ready to serve, ready to care, and always ready to help rebuild lives. (PR)