Final call for 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards as programme recognises rising hubs in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao

Entries are still open. Key dates for the 2026 edition are:

19 June 2026 – Entries Close

6-28 July 2026 – Site Inspections

29 July 2026 – Final Judging

20 August 2026 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Manila

11 December 2026 – Regional Grand Final Gala Dinner in Bangkok, Thailand

Luzon at the fore

The 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards programme is recognising the country's finest real estate as markets adjacent to Metro Manila come to the fore, demonstrating steady economic progress. Public infrastructure projects, including the North-South Commuter Railway and CALAX, are enhancing interprovincial connectivity, influencing demand patterns from Central to Southern Luzon. Residential property prices in these markets posted significant gains in 2025, comparable to the National Capital Region, while clustering townships across Central Luzon and Calabarzon point to a deliberate, market-led shift toward master-planned communities outside the capital.

Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chairperson of the independent judging panel and president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc., said: "Our newly introduced categories for 2026 directly reflect the progress we're observing across Luzon's property markets, particularly in Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, and Pampanga. The infrastructure rollout has transformed secondary markets into mature growth corridors with enhanced accessibility and logistical integration. Our awards also recognise that developers are transitioning from purely residential delivery to creating integrated, master-planned ecosystems with ample civic spaces as well as landmark assets that establish a sense of place. We're thrilled to see how developers are keeping up with international living standards by embedding wellness attributes into their spaces, allocating for active design and biophilic elements. We anticipate celebrating these examples of excellence at the awards."

Visayas and Mindanao on the ascent

The 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards programme is also ready to elevate the finest real estate down south as Visayas and Mindanao markets continue their ascent.

Cebu continues to drive regional growth with steady mixed-use, office, and MICE demand while Davao records one of highest office occupancy rates among established hubs nationwide. Cities such as Iloilo have posted impressive office take-up, attracting high-value outsourcing companies, and even significant condominium absorption. Meanwhile, competitive talent costs in cities like Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro are supporting corporate decentralisation and deepening economic growth. Additionally, pristine resorts across the islands continue to be discovered, with markets such as Bohol, Palawan, and Siargao attracting locators worldwide.

Cyndy Tan Jarabata added: "Opening dedicated categories for Visayas and Mindanao is an acknowledgment of where the country's boldest real estate stories are now being written. We see that regional developers have become legitimate forces, competing head-to-head with national players and delivering projects that stand shoulder to shoulder with Metro Manila’s finest built spaces. The entries that have poured in over the years, from Cebu to Davao and beyond, tell us that Visayas and Mindanao are now leading, not following. Enterprises in these secondary markets have matured, and our awards are evolving right alongside them. We look forward to reviewing entries that prove scale and innovation are no longer the exclusive domain of one city."

Gold Standard of real estate

The 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards promises to set the Gold Standard of real estate in the archipelago higher with new categories such as Best Condo Developer, Best Affordable Housing Development (Luzon), Best First Home Development, Best Wellness Hospitality Development, Best Marina Development, and Best Landmark Development.

Jules Kay, managing director of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: "The Philippines’ real estate market has expanded well beyond Metro Manila, and our 2026 awards categories are a direct response to that. We’re looking at the data, and what we’re seeing is compelling. Central and Southern Luzon are cementing themselves as the next industrial powerhouses and townships are redefining what master-planned living looks like. Then, in Visayas and Mindanao, where the markets are becoming much more rentable, Davao’s has strong commercial occupancy, while in Cebu and Iloilo, the office take-up is impressive. Developers in the Philippines are not just selling property anymore; they’re solving real problems. They’re integrating wellness and creating self-sustaining ecosystems from Clark all the way to Cagayan de Oro. Our awards exist to showcase excellence, wherever it lives. Right now, it lives across all three of the country's major island groups."

The PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards is supported in 2026 by official newspaper The Philippine Star; official print and online news partner Inquirer Property; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Ripple8; media partners Bridges, BusinessWorld, Manila Bulletin, Philippine Daily Inquirer, PhilSTAR Property, and Real Estate News PH; and official supervisor HLB.