Finali Furniture brings Cebuano craftsmanship to the world at Maison & Objet Paris

Cebu-based furniture brand Finali brings Filipino craftsmanship to the global design spotlight as it showcases one of its signature pieces at Maison&Objet Paris 2026, the world’s leading international trade fair for home, fashion and lifestyle.
Featured at the Philippine Pavilion under Artipelago III, Finali presents the Zulu Bench, a contemporary piece that immediately draws attention for its material contrast and refined construction. The bench masterfully weaves lampakanay and raffia fibers around an intricate metal frame, balancing organic textures with industrial precision. Sculptural yet functional, the piece invites close inspection, encouraging visitors to touch, sit and engage with the craftsmanship behind it.
Finali is known for translating the language of materials into functional art for contract, hospitality and high-end projects. Its designs celebrate the exquisite potential of materials, combining hand-carving, flame-bending rattan, shell abrading, veneer inlay, metal forging and stone hewing into furniture that is both practical and visually striking. From tabletop accents and floor-to-ceiling lighting to larger-than-life luxury lounge chairs, Finali pieces have graced airports, resorts, luxury hotels and specialty shops, enchanting even the most discerning audiences.
Finali is one of only 14 Philippine exhibitors selected for this year’s edition of Maison&Objet, which hosts over 70,000 visitors and 2,300 exhibitors worldwide. The exhibition, under Artipelago III led by DESIGNPhilippines, positions Filipino design for international exposure, showcasing the country’s rich heritage through contemporary furniture and home accessories.
Behind the brand and craft is Angelo Cadungog, Finali’s founder and creative director, whose material-first approach blends natural fibers with structured frameworks. His design philosophy emphasizes restraint, precision, and collaboration, allowing traditional materials to take contemporary form without losing their cultural character. From chairs that bloom like flowers to infinity-looped rattan couches inspired by the sea, Angelo draws inspiration from Cebu’s landscapes, working closely with skilled master craftsmen to bring ambitious visions to life.
Finali’s participation in Maison&Objet builds on its steady international expansion. The brand has showcased in trade shows across New York, London, Italy, Dubai and Paris, and was previously recognized at FAME Manila, where it received Best Product Design for Furniture at the Katha Awards 2024.
As global buyers continue to seek meaningful, well-crafted design, Finali’s presence in Paris underscores the competitiveness of Cebu-made furniture, demonstrating how Filipino craftsmanship anchored in innovation, skill and thoughtful design can stand confidently on the world stage, blurring the lines between functional object and art.
