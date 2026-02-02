Finali Furniture brings Cebuano craftsmanship to the world at Maison & Objet Paris

Finali is known for translating the language of materials into functional art for contract, hospitality and high-end projects. Its designs celebrate the exquisite potential of materials, combining hand-carving, flame-bending rattan, shell abrading, veneer inlay, metal forging and stone hewing into furniture that is both practical and visually striking. From tabletop accents and floor-to-ceiling lighting to larger-than-life luxury lounge chairs, Finali pieces have graced airports, resorts, luxury hotels and specialty shops, enchanting even the most discerning audiences.

Finali is one of only 14 Philippine exhibitors selected for this year’s edition of Maison&Objet, which hosts over 70,000 visitors and 2,300 exhibitors worldwide. The exhibition, under Artipelago III led by DESIGNPhilippines, positions Filipino design for international exposure, showcasing the country’s rich heritage through contemporary furniture and home accessories.

Behind the brand and craft is Angelo Cadungog, Finali’s founder and creative director, whose material-first approach blends natural fibers with structured frameworks. His design philosophy emphasizes restraint, precision, and collaboration, allowing traditional materials to take contemporary form without losing their cultural character. From chairs that bloom like flowers to infinity-looped rattan couches inspired by the sea, Angelo draws inspiration from Cebu’s landscapes, working closely with skilled master craftsmen to bring ambitious visions to life.