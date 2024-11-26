First Choice Medical inaugurates new branch in Ayala Center Cebu

Say hello to First Choice Medical at its newly opened branch in Ayala Center Cebu. The clinic has been around since 1994, providing superb medical assistance to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

For the last three decades, it continues to provide state-of-the-art medical devices for its patients' personal care. First Choice Medical’s focus is to provide equipments for its beloved senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

First Choice Medical inaugurated its new branch on October 8, 2024, at the third level, Active Zone of Ayala Center Cebu. The new office aims to empower seniors and enrich their lives by providing the essential equipments/products that they and persons with disabilities need.

It has a wide range of customized and high-quality wheelchairs with CE and ISO standards from steel to aluminum materials such as motorized wheelchairs and scooters that provide mobility and independence. Additionally, the medical equipments provider also offers monitoring equipments like blood pressure monitor, glucose, cholesterol and uric acid multimeter, pulse oximeter, hearing aids and fetal doppler.

Oxygen Concentrators from 5L, 10L, POC's that can be used inside the airplane and for traveling and other essential products like Auto CPAP for sleep apnea and Nerve Stimulator for arthritis/rheumatism pain relief are also available.

First Choice Medical also has electronic and manual hospital beds. Zoll AED, stretcher and spineboard for rescue are also available.

Under the new management, First Choice Medical makes sure that its customers are fully satisfied with its service by providing warranty, after sales service and spare parts availability. Seniors/elderly and PWDs' are provided with privilege discounts.

You may call the medical equipment provider at (0917) 555 7010 or its landline number (032) 263 2078. You may also email inquiries at firstchoicemed8@gmail.com. (SPONSORED CONTENT)