First Standard Finance Corporation secures dual honors at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Awards

This marks the third time the corporation has been honored by the UK-based awarding body, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Philippine non-banking financial sector.

A Legacy of Excellence and Growth

Since 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Awards® have served as a benchmark for innovation and leadership within the global financial community. For First Standard, these awards are more than recognition; they are a validation of a sustained track record of service and growth.

The company’s award history now spans four years of consistent performance:

● 2026: Best Property Finance Company & Fastest Growing Business Funding Company

● 2025: Best Property Finance Company & Fastest Growing Business Funding Company ● 2022: Best Business Funding Company & Best Mortgage Financing Company

Empowering the Filipino "Smart Move"

The recognition comes at a time when acces to flexible capital is more critical than ever for Filipino entrepreneurs. Operating under the tagline “The Smart Move,” First Standard Finance Corporation is committed to helping clients unlock the value of their assets and build long-term financial stability.

"At First Standard, these honors reflect why we do what we do," shared chief executive and president Jacqueline Tan-Sainz. "We believe financing is more than just transactions --- it’s about helping our fellow Filipinos make smarter financial decisions. Whether it’s growing a business or making assets work harder, we are here to uplift Filipino lives through fast and flexible financing." Receiving these accolades underscores First Standard’s commitment to trust, flexibility, and genuine client care.

As the "Fastest Growing Business Funding Company," the institution remains focused on scaling its reach to serve more Filipinos, ensuring that reliable and accessible financing continues to empower communities across the country. (PR)