Flying Tiger Copenhagen brings a twist of quirky fun to Cebu.

Danish variety store chain, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, has brought its unique offering of quirky, fun, and value-for-money products to Cebu with the grand opening of its newest branch outside of Metro Manila, SM Seaside City Cebu on June 13, 2024.



Opening day festivities

The new store, with over 200-square-meter space, officially opened with a traditional Danish cake-cutting ceremony with Jet Tan, Flying Tiger Copenhagen Flying Tiger Copenhagen store operations manager of APAC Region, Gladhys Rodriguez-Canlas, merchandising manager of Flying Tiger Copenhagen Philippines, Billi Jin Esguerra-Perez, marketing manager of Flying Tiger Copenhagen Philippines, and Mr. JB Tan, Mall Manager of SM Seaside City Cebu, followed by a series of vibrant activities for Flying Tiger fans and mall goers alike. Guests had the chance to play exciting games such as Spin the Wheel and Mystery Box where they got to win quirky prizes and a Cebu-exclusive tote bag!

All the latest drops in-store

Flying Tiger has everything needed to make the season light and enjoyable. The Cebu store showcases several exciting collections.

High Summer Play is ideal for engaging in playful outdoor activities. With supplies like crab cushions, beach sand sets, inflatables, and games such as octopus water roulette, catch ball, and paddle sets, this collection is made for endless fun.

Summer Beach Celebration offers essentials for fun-filled days by the shore. Discover seashell-themed glasses and trinkets, flamingo-print cups, plates, and totes, and starfish cup holders. Complete beachside essentials with matching bucket hats and aqua shoes, all conveniently available in-store.

Summer House features items to brighten and refresh the home. With lemon as its key motif, shoppers can explore a wide range of decors, from cake holders, coasters, trays, plates, and drinkware to vases, string lights, and floor mats, perfect for adding a touch of summer indoors or outdoors.

In celebration of Pride Month, the Pride and Festival collection presents colorful party decor and accessories. Rainbow prints are seen on garlands, party poppers, balloons, mini megaphones, shot glasses, and drink holders. Those joining any Pride activity can also shop for foldable or hand-held fans, umbrella hats, and tote bags.

Whether it’s to spruce up the home with creative designs or find toys that kids will cherish for years, Flying Tiger Copenhagen has something for everyone.

In the Philippines, Flying Tiger Copenhagen is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Glorietta 4, Alabang Town Center, TriNoma, Robinsons Galleria, Eastwood City Mall, SM North Edsa, and SM Seaside Cebu.