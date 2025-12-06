foodpanda Logistics Brings More Smiles to Bacolod with Pau-tastic Party ng Taon

“The Pau-tastic Party ng Taon is one of our biggest ways of giving back to our Ka-panda riders, who power our service every day,” said Ron Sanders, Rider Experience Lead of foodpanda Logistics Philippines. “This year, our goal is to make the celebration more accessible, giving riders in different regions the chance to gather, connect, and join in on the fun.”

A Night of Fun, Games, and Big Wins

foodpanda Logistics organized a night of engaging activities, special performances, and exciting raffle draws that kept the partner riders energized all through the night.

The crowd erupted during Pera o PandaBag, foodpanda Logistics’ thrilling take on the classic Pera o Bayong noon-time game. The energy in the venue was electric as riders cheered on their peers, culminating in a jaw-dropping moment when Ka-panda Samuelle Perialde rode off with a brand new motorcycle and a massive Php210,000.00 cash prize. A five-year Ka-panda rider and a single father of two, Perialde shared his plan to use the winnings to support his children’s schooling and urgently repair their home, which was damaged by Typhoon Tino.

But the winning didn't stop there. Ka-panda rider Bernie Rabong, a dedicated bicycle rider, was one of the lucky few who snagged one of the three Honda Aerox units, the event's grand raffle prize. Beyond the big winners, other partner riders also took home cash prizes, riding gears, and other gadgets handed out as raffle prizes throughout the night.