foodpanda Logistics Brings More Smiles to Bacolod with Pau-tastic Party ng Taon

This year, foodpanda Logistics is amplifying its annual Pau-tastic Party ng Taon by making it a multi-city series, bringing the festivities closer to more partner rider communities nationwide.
The opening salvo was recently held at Club K Bacolod, which marked the first of the three legs scheduled across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
“The Pau-tastic Party ng Taon is one of our biggest ways of giving back to our Ka-panda riders, who power our service every day,” said Ron Sanders, Rider Experience Lead of foodpanda Logistics Philippines. “This year, our goal is to make the celebration more accessible, giving riders in different regions the chance to gather, connect, and join in on the fun.”
A Night of Fun, Games, and Big Wins
foodpanda Logistics organized a night of engaging activities, special performances, and exciting raffle draws that kept the partner riders energized all through the night.
The crowd erupted during Pera o PandaBag, foodpanda Logistics’ thrilling take on the classic Pera o Bayong noon-time game. The energy in the venue was electric as riders cheered on their peers, culminating in a jaw-dropping moment when Ka-panda Samuelle Perialde rode off with a brand new motorcycle and a massive Php210,000.00 cash prize. A five-year Ka-panda rider and a single father of two, Perialde shared his plan to use the winnings to support his children’s schooling and urgently repair their home, which was damaged by Typhoon Tino.
But the winning didn't stop there. Ka-panda rider Bernie Rabong, a dedicated bicycle rider, was one of the lucky few who snagged one of the three Honda Aerox units, the event's grand raffle prize. Beyond the big winners, other partner riders also took home cash prizes, riding gears, and other gadgets handed out as raffle prizes throughout the night.
The excitement was amplified by an incredible entertainment lineup, with crowd-pleasing performances from Filipino artists Lucas Garcia, Maui Bordador and Dreycruz and Bert Symoun. Hosting duties were led by Tanya Chinita, Terry Gian, and Papa Toro, who all kept the energy high during the event.
The Pau-Tastic Party ng Taon also offered a dose of nostalgia when Filipino hip-hop group Salbakuta took the stage, performing classic hits like S2Pid Luv, Di Karapat Dapat, and more.
Jason Base, a Ka-panda rider for four years, shared, “Being able to experience the Pau-tastic Party ng Taon right here in the Visayas is a huge motivation for all of us. It was amazing to celebrate with so many of my fellow riders from Bacolod. Tonight we felt like one big family. The Pau-tastic Party really strengthened our community spirit.”
As foodpanda marks the holiday season, the “Pau-tastic Party ng Taon” serves as a meaningful way to honor the dedication, resilience, and everyday contributions of its delivery partners. Beyond the three main legs, foodpanda Logistics is also extending the celebration by sponsoring localized gatherings organized by rider communities across the country.
“We want every Ka-panda rider to feel appreciated—not just through incentives and daily support programs, but also through gatherings that bring the community together,” Sanders shared.
The series continues in Cagayan de Oro on December 7, 2025, and Pampanga on December 14, 2025. With more stops ahead, the Pau-tastic Party ng Taon reinforces foodpanda Logistics’ goal of strengthening its connection with partner riders. (PR)