For our teachers, our heroes: Gabay Guro Grand Gathering 2023

THE annual Gabay Guro Grand Gathering, hosted and managed by PLDT and Smart, honors over 3,000 dedicated teachers. This year’s grand gathering’s theme, “Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat kay Ma’am at Sir!” is meant to celebrate their 16th year of supporting Filipino teachers, making Gabay Guro the longest-running advocacy group for Teachers since 2007.
On October 14, 2023, the Dolphy Theater was filled with the laughter and joy of teachers as they gathered for the Gabay Guro Grand Gathering 2023, a grand gathering to celebrate teachers and their unwavering dedication to shaping futures and building the nation.
This gathering was part of a back-to-back celebration with the annual Teacher’s Day on October 5, 2023, known as “Together4Teachers.” This special event took place at the Father Saturnino Urios University in Butuan City, Caraga Region organized in partnership with the Department of Education and Vice President Sara Duterte, showcasing the unity and commitment of our educators.
Ms. Chaye Cabal-Revilla, the Chairperson of Gabay Guro, emphasizes that this year's Grand Gathering theme, "Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat kay Ma'am at Sir," is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to our cherished teachers for their enduring dedication and sacrifices in nurturing the Filipino youth.
”Our theme rightfully acknowledges and gives due respect to our teachers for the contribution that they make to nation-building. We should really stop calling them unsung heroes, and instead, always recognize and respect how they have touched our lives with their unwavering passion to teach.”
Mr. Manny V. Pangilinan, also known as MVP, the CEO of MPIC and Chairperson of Gabay Guro, also extended his warm congratulations to our teachers during National Teachers Month. He commended the unwavering dedication and commitment of our educators in shaping a nation of well-informed and enlightened Filipinos.
“Our teachers and educators give hope and ignite a new beginning for our students. We thank them for all that they do, and assure them that we are with them in their journey as educators. Together we shall all rise as a better, greater, and stronger Philippines.”
Furthermore, Senator Imee Marcos, alongside a distinguished lineup of Gabay Guro artist-advocates including Pops Fernandez, Mark Bautista, Jed Madela, Jona, Daryl Ong, Regina, and Ate Gay, added to the grandeur of the occasion with their esteemed presence.
The stage lit up with spectacular performances by legendary Filipino icons: Megastar Sharon Cuneta, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez, OPM legends Ogie Alcasid, Jona, Klarisse, Bituin Escalante, and other talented ABS-CBN artists.
Moreover, the grand gathering was an immense success, made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Teacher’s Tribute Pillar, PDLT, SMART, and Metro Pacific Investments.
It was beyond a mere celebration; it provided an avenue for teachers and attendees, both onsite and online, to have the chance to win amazing prizes. These included a brand-new Chery Tiggo car, cash prizes, smartwatches, and gift products.
Among the winners, Melanie Nemis of Galicia Primary School bagged the impressive P500,000 cash prize. At the same time, Jerome Monfero of Liliw National High School secured the grand prize—a gleaming Chery Tiggo 2 Pro car.
Gabay Guro is the flagship advocacy and sustainability program for education, a collaborative effort of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, Metro Pacific Investment Foundation, PLDT-Smart Foundation, and the PLDT Managers Club, Incorporated.
This visionary initiative is anchored by eight fundamental pillars of learning: Scholarships, Teachers’ Training, Connectivity and Computerization, Classroom Donations, Livelihood, Digital Innovations, Health and Wellness, and Tribute.
Gabay Guro became an avenue to over 50,000 teachers trained via face-to-face seminars and workshops in nearly 100 localities nationwide.
In an ever-evolving digital landscape, Gabay Guro has provided over 1,000 desktop computers, laptops, tablets, printers, and broadband connectivity to more than 70 partner schools.
Gabay Guro also empowered over 5,000 teachers with access to livelihood training and entrepreneurship initiatives, fostering links to micro-financing organizations and home-based micro-enterprises.
Over 1,500 teachers have ventured into load retailing businesses after receiving retailer phone kits and SIM cards. Moreover, the group prioritized affordable healthcare access for teachers through a partnership with mWell, the Philippines’ Healthcare Mega App, ensuring they have support whenever and wherever they need it.
Gabay Guro remains steadfast in its mission to educate, uplift, and transform the lives of teachers and students alike, with a vision of a brighter, more empowered future for all.
Gabay Guro Grand Gathering 2023 is more than just a tribute to Filipino teachers. It is a beautiful tapestry of gratitude, respect, and celebration for the educators who illuminate the path to our children's brighter future.