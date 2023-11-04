For our teachers, our heroes: Gabay Guro Grand Gathering 2023

On October 14, 2023, the Dolphy Theater was filled with the laughter and joy of teachers as they gathered for the Gabay Guro Grand Gathering 2023, a grand gathering to celebrate teachers and their unwavering dedication to shaping futures and building the nation.

This gathering was part of a back-to-back celebration with the annual Teacher’s Day on October 5, 2023, known as “Together4Teachers.” This special event took place at the Father Saturnino Urios University in Butuan City, Caraga Region organized in partnership with the Department of Education and Vice President Sara Duterte, showcasing the unity and commitment of our educators.

Ms. Chaye Cabal-Revilla, the Chairperson of Gabay Guro, emphasizes that this year's Grand Gathering theme, "Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat kay Ma'am at Sir," is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to our cherished teachers for their enduring dedication and sacrifices in nurturing the Filipino youth.