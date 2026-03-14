Free power? Here’s how solar power can help light up your home

As the Philippine summer peaks, the sweltering heat is more than just a physical discomfort; it’s a challenge for our wallets and our daily routines. We often find ourselves facing a dilemma: as the temperature rises, our need for electricity to stay cool increases along with it, which leads to sky-high electric bills and the constant threat of summer brownouts.

But in a tropical nation like ours, Filipinos are starting to see the sun as more than just a source of heat. It is actually a massive source of free and sustainable power. Harnessing solar energy is no longer just a "green trend" because given our current power challenges, it has become a practical necessity for maintaining a life uninterrupted.

Jackery, recognized globally as the 'Apple of Solar Generators,' is here to change how we think about power. Jackery believes that energy independence should be easy to use, reliable, and available to everyone. By using the right tools, the very heat that makes us uncomfortable can be turned into the fuel that keeps us productive.