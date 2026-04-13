From hub to grove: Foundation University cultivates tech excellence for the next generation

This focus on the right environment has already yielded national-level results, as seen in the university's recent 18th Digital Expo.

Among the standout projects exhibited were for agricultural innovation and community improvement. There was an AI-powered platform and mobile app that can monitor water and soil quality for hydroponics, while there was also an AI-aided system that instantly identifies cacao bean quality. Another mobile app called TapPark was showcased as well, which streamlines pay parking by allowing users to reserve spaces in advance. There were also some prototypes developed by the College of Computer Science that empower local farmers to photograph and self-report cacao pod conditions.

Legacy of 'firsts' and national passion

Foundation University lives and breathes technology. Long before digital transformation became a global buzzword, the university was setting the pace as one of the first in the country to implement an iPad-based education program over 15 years ago.

This legacy of being an institution of firsts is led by President Victor Vicente “Dean” Sinco, who has steered the university to become a pioneer in the tech-focused learning model.

Reflecting on the mission passed down through generations, President Dean Sinco emphasizes that the institution’s purpose is deeply rooted in national identity.

"The name 'Foundation University' is a 'foundation of education' for the nation. That's the passion. My grandfather wanted this part of the Philippines, the foundation, the kind of education that we're supposed to have as Filipinos, will start here," he said.

Evolutionary education for the next generation

At Foundation University, technology is utilized as a standard tool rather than a mere feature. This evolutionary approach ensures that Cebuano students are not just learning to code, but are learning to lead in an inclusive, tech-forward, and adaptive environment.