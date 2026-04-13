From hub to grove: Foundation University cultivates tech excellence for the next generation

Cebu has long been the undisputed tech hub of the Visayas with its bustling hive of BPOs, startups, and digital innovation. However, as the digital landscape evolves, a new blueprint for excellence is emerging from nearby Dumaguete City or the "City of Gentle People."
Foundation University is inviting Cebu’s most ambitious, tech-forward generation to reconsider its environment by introducing the Silicon Grove—a specialized, evolutionary ecosystem designed to hone the next generation of Filipino shakers and movers.
Tech-centric sanctuary for innovation
While Cebu provides the scale of a major metropolis, Foundation University offers the right environment for deep-focus innovation. The Silicon Grove tag reinforces the university’s identity as a high-performance hub where the campus is as green as the curriculum is digital.
For Cebuano students used to the noise and traffic of a concrete jungle, Foundation University provides a living laboratory where they can breathe, think, and build away from urban congestion.
This focus on the right environment has already yielded national-level results, as seen in the university's recent 18th Digital Expo.
Among the standout projects exhibited were for agricultural innovation and community improvement. There was an AI-powered platform and mobile app that can monitor water and soil quality for hydroponics, while there was also an AI-aided system that instantly identifies cacao bean quality. Another mobile app called TapPark was showcased as well, which streamlines pay parking by allowing users to reserve spaces in advance. There were also some prototypes developed by the College of Computer Science that empower local farmers to photograph and self-report cacao pod conditions.
Foundation University lives and breathes technology. Long before digital transformation became a global buzzword, the university was setting the pace as one of the first in the country to implement an iPad-based education program over 15 years ago.
This legacy of being an institution of firsts is led by President Victor Vicente “Dean” Sinco, who has steered the university to become a pioneer in the tech-focused learning model.
Reflecting on the mission passed down through generations, President Dean Sinco emphasizes that the institution’s purpose is deeply rooted in national identity.
"The name 'Foundation University' is a 'foundation of education' for the nation. That's the passion. My grandfather wanted this part of the Philippines, the foundation, the kind of education that we're supposed to have as Filipinos, will start here," he said.
Evolutionary education for the next generation
At Foundation University, technology is utilized as a standard tool rather than a mere feature. This evolutionary approach ensures that Cebuano students are not just learning to code, but are learning to lead in an inclusive, tech-forward, and adaptive environment.
As Cebu continues to grow as a global business destination, Foundation University serves as the specialized incubator that can feed that growth. By moving to Dumaguete, Cebuano students gain access to a tech-centric, secular, and nonprofit institution dedicated to forming principled trailblazers.
As Foundation University continues to put Dumaguete on the global tech map, it serves as a national blueprint for what a modern university should be: a place where the future is not just taught, but is vibrantly alive. (PR)