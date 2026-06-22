From ready to secure: The 7 habits of a wise saver

SAVING money is one of the most responsible decisions a person can make. Every peso set aside represents sacrifice, industry and a commitment to building a more secure future.

But saving is only half the equation. The other half is making sure that your savings remain safe, accessible and protected when you need them most.

A bank account can provide a strong foundation for financial security. It protects your money from many of the risks associated with keeping cash at home and gives you access to tools that can help your savings grow. Yet true financial security is not achieved simply by opening an account, it is built through smart habits practiced consistently over time.

As the nation observes the 24th Depositor Protection and Awareness Week (DPAW), the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) encourages the public to adopt these seven habits of a wise saver that can help protect hard-earned savings and strengthen financial resilience.

Know your bank

Just as you would carefully choose a doctor, a school, or a place to live, choosing a bank deserves thoughtful consideration. Before opening an account, take time to learn about the bank and research its owners, managers and overall financial health using resources from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the PDIC. Is it licensed and regulated? Does it have a strong reputation? Is it financially sound? Always look for the official PDIC decal or standee on the bank’s physical premises or verified digital platforms to ensure they are fully licensed and regulated. A trustworthy bank is more than a place to store money. It is a partner in helping you achieve your financial goals.

2. Know your bank products

Not all financial products serve the same purpose. Many people mistakenly assume that all products offered by banks provide the same level of protection. In reality, savings accounts, time deposits, investment products and other financial instruments carry different levels of risk and accessibility. Before signing any document, understand exactly what you are opening and how it works. Always read the fine print and never hesitate to clarify confusing terms with bank staff before signing any document. If something is unclear, ask questions. An informed saver is a protected saver.

3. Know your bank’s services and fees

Small fees may seem insignificant today but over time they can quietly eat up your savings. Compare interest rates, maintaining balance requirements, transfer charges and other service fees before opening an account. The right banking product should support your financial habits and not work against them. Being attentive to these details helps ensure that more of your hard-earned bank deposit stays in your account where it belongs.

4. Keep your bank records safe and updated

Many people take great care of their deposits but overlook the importance of safeguarding financial records. Passbooks, ATM cards, checkbooks, account statements and digital banking credentials should be treated with the same level of care as valuables. Keep important documents securely, create strong passwords and update your personal information whenever changes occur. These simple precautions can prevent unnecessary inconvenience and potential fraud.



5. Transact with authorized bank personnel and on official channels only

Convenience and caution must go hand in hand in today's digital world. Whether you are banking online, using a mobile app or visiting a branch, always transact through official and verified channels. Never share your PINs, passwords or One-Time Passwords (OTPs), even with someone claiming to represent the bank. Remember: legitimate bank personnel will never ask for information that could compromise your account. A few moments of vigilance can prevent long-term challenges.

6. Be Informed about PDIC Deposit Insurance

Many depositors are unaware that their savings are protected by law. In the Philippines, deposit insurance exists as a government policy and a financial safety net that protect all bank depositors. Deposit insurance is provided by the PDIC up to the maximum amount of P1 million per depositor per bank. Understanding how deposit insurance works gives savers an added layer of confidence. Knowing what bank products are covered help you make informed financial decisions and avoid misunderstandings. Financial protection is most effective when people understand how it works.



7. Be cautious of offers that are too good to be true

One of the oldest lessons in finance remains one of the most important: if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is not true. Scammers often lure victims with promises of unusually high returns, guaranteed profits or risk-free investments. These offers are designed to exploit people's urgent needs, hope and even greed. Before depositing your hard-earned savings in banks, take time to verify information today to save you from costly mistakes tomorrow. Refer to guidelines like the BSP Circular No. 640 to stay informed and guarded against predatory schemes.

Smart Habits—big and small

Financial security is rarely built through one big decision. More often, it is the result of small, consistent habits practiced over months and years. Choosing a trustworthy bank, understanding financial products, protecting your account information and staying alert to scams— these simple actions may seem ordinary, but together they protect your hard-earned savings.

This year’s observance of DPAW reminds us that saving in a bank to be prepared for any eventuality in the horizon is not just about putting money aside, it is about making sure that money remains protected when life's unexpected challenges arrive. The goal is not merely to save but to save wisely, protect your hard work and sacrifices, and build a future filled with confidence and peace of mind. (SPONSORED CONTENT)