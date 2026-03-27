From San Juan to Cebu: my journey of partnership, purpose, personal connection

My recent visit to Cebu from March 18 to 20 was more than a series of official engagements. It was a meaningful journey—one that reaffirmed the true essence of public service, partnership, and human connection. I was joined on this trip by Councilors James Yap and Ervic Vijandre, and together, we represented San Juan City in strengthening ties with our fellow local government units in Cebu. We began our visit with a courtesy meeting at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, where I had the opportunity to once again meet Governor Pam Baricuatro—my third meeting with her in the past five months. The first time was in October 2025, when I personally delivered San Juan City’s P1 million financial assistance to the province. On that same day, I also visited Bogo City to hand over another P1 million donation to Mayor Mayel Martinez from San Juan City, and on top of this, another P1 million from the League of Cities of the Philippines - these funds were meant to help our dear Cebuanos recover from the effects the earthquake that hit Cebu Province.
The second time was during the Sinulog Festival last January, wherein Governor Pam graciously hosted us and made us feel truly welcome in Cebu. This latest visit marked our third meeting, and true to her nature, she remained warm and gracious. Our conversation immediately set a positive tone for the rest of our engagements and reaffirmed our shared commitment to stronger inter-LGU collaboration.
Later that day, we proceeded to Camotes Island for the Sisterhood Agreement signing with the municipalities of San Francisco, Tudela, Poro, and Pilar. We were hosted by Mayor Al Arquillano of San Francisco, together with Mayor Jojo Solante of Tudela, Mayor Gary Rama of Poro, and Mayor Atty. Winky Santiago of Pilar.
We arrived in San Francisco in the evening after traveling by speedboat from Liloan, in the congressional district of Deputy Speaker Duke Frasco. I was deeply touched by the warm welcome extended to us by the four mayors. What moved me even more were their messages—they expressed both their appreciation and surprise that a highly urbanized city like San Juan would pursue a sisterhood with municipalities that are smaller in income and population and are difficult to access.
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora capped his working visit to Cebu with a dinner meeting with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and the board of trustees of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The meeting was meant to strengthen ties with the business sector of Cebu and Zamora also also announced that when he comes back in July, he will also sign sisterhood agreements with the City of Cebu and the Province of Cebu.In my response, I emphasized what I firmly believe: relationships between local governments should never be defined by income or size. Even smaller LGUs are capable of doing great things for their constituents. San Juan happens to be the smallest city in Metro Manila. Siblings do not allow anything to hinder relationships, and through this agreement, we have become brothers and sisters in public service. For me, this partnership is not only about what San Juan can share, but also about what we can learn. I look forward to learning from the resilience, creativity, and strength of the communities in Camotes Island.
The following day, we traveled for more than three hours to Bantayan Island. The journey itself was unforgettable. While crossing from Camotes Island, we encountered strong waves. At one point, the force of the water caused the side door of our speedboat to open, allowing large volumes of seawater to enter.
In that moment, I honestly thought it was the end for us. It was both frightening and humbling, reminding me of how unpredictable travel can be. We later arrived in Madridejos, in Bantayan Island, where Mayor Romy Villaceran graciously hosted us for lunch and toured us around Kota Park.
That evening, we signed Sisterhood Agreements with the municipalities of Bantayan and Madridejos, hosted by the Municipality of Santa Fe under Mayor Thamar Espinosa. Joining the signing were Mayor Alex Layese of Bantayan and Mayor Romy Villaceran of Madridejos. Mayor Espinosa warmly welcomed us and recalled my promise to visit Bantayan when he came to San Juan for our sisterhood agreement signing in 2024.
I was happy to finally fulfill that promise. I have long heard of Bantayan Island’s beauty, and I look forward to returning and exploring it more. The next day, rough seas altered our plans. Instead of taking a speedboat to Danao City, we traveled by RoRo to Hagnaya Port, in San Remegio, made a quick stop in Bogo City to freshen up, and then continued by land to Danao City Hall. There, we signed another Sisterhood Agreement with Mayor Nito Durano and Vice Mayor Ivy Durano.
In Danao, I was impressed by the city’s tourism potential and strong local industries. A particularly memorable moment came during the city profile presentation, when I saw a local pot maker wearing a “Francis Never Stops” shirt—my campaign shirt from 2019. It was unexpected and deeply touching. It reminded me that our people move across cities, and that LGUs must work together to better serve constituents who may call more than one place home.
We concluded the trip with a meeting at the Waterfront Hotel in Lapu-lapu City, where we met with the officers and trustees of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. I was honored to meet one of the most awarded business chambers in the country. Also present was Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, who serves as the LCP Focal Mayor for Visayas Affairs.
Together, they presented compelling insights on Cebu’s role as a major economic hub. I look forward to fostering stronger partnerships, encouraging San Juaneños to invest in Cebu and welcoming Cebuanos to invest in San Juan.
At the end of this journey, what stayed with me most was not just the agreements we signed, but the people we met along the way. I truly love Cebu. There is a warmth among Cebuanos that makes you feel welcome, comfortable, and at home. And because of that, I am excited to return this July, when we hold the next League of Cities of the Philippines National Board Meeting and Visayas Cluster Consultation in Cebu, and formally sign sisterhood agreements with the Province of Cebu and the City of Cebu.
Gihigugma ko kamo, Cebu. Magkita ta puhon. Daghang salamat sa inyong tanan.