From San Juan to Cebu: my journey of partnership, purpose, personal connection

The following day, we traveled for more than three hours to Bantayan Island. The journey itself was unforgettable. While crossing from Camotes Island, we encountered strong waves. At one point, the force of the water caused the side door of our speedboat to open, allowing large volumes of seawater to enter.

In that moment, I honestly thought it was the end for us. It was both frightening and humbling, reminding me of how unpredictable travel can be. We later arrived in Madridejos, in Bantayan Island, where Mayor Romy Villaceran graciously hosted us for lunch and toured us around Kota Park.

That evening, we signed Sisterhood Agreements with the municipalities of Bantayan and Madridejos, hosted by the Municipality of Santa Fe under Mayor Thamar Espinosa. Joining the signing were Mayor Alex Layese of Bantayan and Mayor Romy Villaceran of Madridejos. Mayor Espinosa warmly welcomed us and recalled my promise to visit Bantayan when he came to San Juan for our sisterhood agreement signing in 2024.

I was happy to finally fulfill that promise. I have long heard of Bantayan Island’s beauty, and I look forward to returning and exploring it more. The next day, rough seas altered our plans. Instead of taking a speedboat to Danao City, we traveled by RoRo to Hagnaya Port, in San Remegio, made a quick stop in Bogo City to freshen up, and then continued by land to Danao City Hall. There, we signed another Sisterhood Agreement with Mayor Nito Durano and Vice Mayor Ivy Durano.

In Danao, I was impressed by the city’s tourism potential and strong local industries. A particularly memorable moment came during the city profile presentation, when I saw a local pot maker wearing a “Francis Never Stops” shirt—my campaign shirt from 2019. It was unexpected and deeply touching. It reminded me that our people move across cities, and that LGUs must work together to better serve constituents who may call more than one place home.

We concluded the trip with a meeting at the Waterfront Hotel in Lapu-lapu City, where we met with the officers and trustees of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. I was honored to meet one of the most awarded business chambers in the country. Also present was Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, who serves as the LCP Focal Mayor for Visayas Affairs.

Together, they presented compelling insights on Cebu’s role as a major economic hub. I look forward to fostering stronger partnerships, encouraging San Juaneños to invest in Cebu and welcoming Cebuanos to invest in San Juan.

At the end of this journey, what stayed with me most was not just the agreements we signed, but the people we met along the way. I truly love Cebu. There is a warmth among Cebuanos that makes you feel welcome, comfortable, and at home. And because of that, I am excited to return this July, when we hold the next League of Cities of the Philippines National Board Meeting and Visayas Cluster Consultation in Cebu, and formally sign sisterhood agreements with the Province of Cebu and the City of Cebu.

Gihigugma ko kamo, Cebu. Magkita ta puhon. Daghang salamat sa inyong tanan.