From start-up to starship: Navigating growth from MSME to industry giant

Remaining steadfast to the Group’s core values of stewardship through entrepreneurship, Liu echoed, “From its simple beginnings, the LH Paragon Group of Companies has grown to what it is today thanks in large part to how our founders authentically lived out their true selves. Rather than creating a contrived set of corporate values, our founders championed good, honest, hard work. They believed that people should always help each other out, that family is important, and that God should always come first.

As we got older and started joining the business, we became acutely aware about the importance of safeguarding what our founders bequeathed to us. We were not simply business owners, but stewards who inherited the vision, values, and purpose of our founders.”