From Young Savers to Secure Futures: Empowering Filipino Youth Financial Literacy

"Train up children in the way they should go. Even when they grow older, they will not abandon it. "

— Proverbs 22:6

In a fast-changing world, knowing how to manage money is a life skill every young person needs.

Children learn math, science, and history in school. But financial and economic literacy teaches them something they will use every day - making smart decisions about money and their future. Learning how to save, budget, borrow, and protect money can help young people become more confident, independent, and financially secure as they enter adulthood.

This is at the heart of the advocacy of state deposit insurer Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) to empower Filipinos through financial education. In support of this year's Economic and Financial Literacy Week (EFLW), with the theme Kaalaman sa Ekonomiya at Pinansya: Sama-samang Pagsulong tungo sa Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Bukas para sa Bawat Pamilya, the PDIC highlights the importance of building good financial habits early because the right money lessons today can lead to a more secure tomorrow.

Why Financial and Economic Literacy Matter

Financial literacy is knowing how to manage money wisely i.e., how to budget, save, invest, use credit responsibly, and avoid unnecessary debt. On the one hand, economic literacy helps young people understand the bigger picture. It introduces concepts such as supply and demand, opportunity cost, and inflation, and shows how individual financial choices can affect families and communities.

These lessons can make a real difference: (1) A young individual who understands opportunity cost learns that spending money on one thing means giving up another, (2) A person who understands compound interest learns that starting to save early can give money more time to grow, and (3) An individual who understands inflation realizes why simply keeping money is not always enough and that he or she also needs to think about how to protect its value.

These may seem like simple lessons, but they can shape financial decisions for years to come.

Preparing Young People for Adulting

Financial education should begin before young people receive their first paycheck. Through its flagship "Be a Wise Saver" campaign, the PDIC helps cultivate financial discipline and safe saving habits among students in universities nationwide. The campaign is designed to give young people practical financial skills they can use as they prepare for work and greater financial independence. Through partnerships with schools and student organizations, the PDIC helps students understand essential financial concepts including deposit insurance and the importance of keeping their savings safe with banks.

The goal is simple: to be able to help young people make wise financial choices before they face major financial decisions on their own.

Planting Knowledge, Growing Financial Security

Financial education is a seed planted early that can grow into a lifetime of better financial decisions. When young people learn to save, spend wisely, understand financial risks, and protect their money, they are better prepared to face the responsibilities of adulthood. They become not only savers, but more informed and financially confident individuals who can contribute to stronger families and communities.

The PDIC remains committed to nurturing this next generation, helping turn young savers today into financially secure and responsible adults tomorrow for a matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na bukas. (Sponsored Content)