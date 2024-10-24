G FEST 2024 brings youth celebration to Iloilo

There are only two rules for a music festival, be free and dance like nobody's watching. For G Fest 2024 at the IloIlo Convention Center, the rule to get in is as easy as redeeming your passes through the GlobeOne app.

On October 5, 2024, the music festival drew a lively crowd of young people who danced to performances by O SIDE MAFIA, Illest Morena, I Belong to the Zoo, DEMI, and dwta.

Year after year, Globe energizes the community with an exciting celebration that champions the spirit of youth.