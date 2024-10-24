G FEST 2024 brings youth celebration to Iloilo

There are only two rules for a music festival, be free and dance like nobody's watching. For G Fest 2024 at the IloIlo Convention Center, the rule to get in is as easy as redeeming your passes through the GlobeOne app.
On October 5, 2024, the music festival drew a lively crowd of young people who danced to performances by O SIDE MAFIA, Illest Morena, I Belong to the Zoo, DEMI, and dwta.
Year after year, Globe energizes the community with an exciting celebration that champions the spirit of youth.
Experience
Following the success of its Manila leg, Ilonggos were treated to an exciting lineup of workshops, performances, and fun booth activities, all carefully curated to enhance the experience.
The workshops included bandana and tote bag printing, where attendees selected their favorite stickers, and the Globe team of volunteers printed the visuals right in front of them. Additionally, attendees had the option to personalize their merchandise with calligraphy or spray-painted designs by different artists.
"Globe is excited to bring the energy and spirit of G FEST to Iloilo, offering a vibrant platform where the youth can explore their creative talents, express their individuality, and build the confidence to pursue their dreams," said Jerome Patalud, head of Globe Rewards.
Iloilo’s homegrown clothing line, Illcity Clothing, was also tapped for the workshops, where they further introduced the street culture and hip-hop scene to the locals. This collaboration gave attendees a deeper appreciation of urban fashion and culture.
"We are committed to providing opportunities that inspire and empower the next generation, fostering a culture of courage, creativity, and self-expression throughout this celebration,"
Patalud added.
G FEST Iloilo is made possible through the collaboration of several partners dedicated to supporting the Filipino youth and creative communities, namely: Patrons of the Arts (Official Art Partner), Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo (Official Hotel Partner), Illcity Clothing (Official Clothing Partner), and HelixPay (Official Ticketing Partner).
Other partner brands and organizations include Sony Music, TMP Industries, Iloilo Convention Center, foodpanda, GrabCar, and MYX Philippines.
Aside from Iloilo, Globe customers can look forward to the next event scheduled for November 16, 2024, at SMX Convention Center Davao City. (SPONSORED CONTENT)