Gabii sa Kabilin 2024 Road Closures and Traffic Reminders

On May 10, 2024, temporary road closures in Cebu City will be implemented for the annual Gabii sa Kabilin 2024: Beloved Bisaya. Residents, businesses, and visitors are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly. List of roads that will be closed and the schedules are as follows:
Road Closure at 1PM-1AM
Whole stretch of Eduardo Aboitiz St.
Road Closure at 5PM-1AM
Whole stretch of Mabini St.
A portion of P. Burgos St. (from corner of V. Gullas until MC Briones Sts.)
A portion of Colon St (from the corner of D. Jakosalem until Mabini Sts.
These closures are essential to facilitate pedestrian movement and ensure the safety of participants during the event. Alternative routes and transportation options will be available to minimize inconvenience for residents and commuters.
Traffic personnel will be stationed in the area to assist smooth flow of traffic.
Follow Gabii sa Kabilin on Facebook for more information and updates about this event. (SPONSORED CONTENT)